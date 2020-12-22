Which supermarket is open Christmas Day? (It’s not Publix) What about garbage? Buses?







Here’s what’s open and when on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Supermarkets

Publix: All stores and pharmacies closing at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and remaining closed Christmas Day.

Winn-Dixie/Fresco Y Mas: Closed Christmas Day.

Sedano’s: All stores open on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m. and Christmas Day until 6 p.m. except 3925 Palm Ave. in Hialeah and 12175 SW 26th St. in West Miami-Dade, which will be open until 8 p.m.

Milam’s Market: Closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, remaining closed Christmas Day.

The Fresh Market: Closing at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve, remaining closed Christmas Day.

Whole Foods Market: Check your favorite location, but most are closing at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and staying closed Christmas Day.

Trader Joe’s: All stores closing at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and remaining closed Christmas Day.

Drugstores

Walgreens: Stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Location hours vary, but many are staying open until midnight. Most of the pharmacies, however, are closing at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remaining closed on Christmas Day.

CVS/Navarro: Call your location of choice for store and pharmacy hours.

Big box stores

Walmart: Stores may vary about Christmas Eve, but likely closing at 6 p.m. and remaining closed Christmas Day.

Target: Stores may vary about Christmas Eve, but likely closing at 7 or 8 p.m. and remaining closed Christmas Day.

Costco: Most stores will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed Christmas Day.

BJ’s Wholesale: Most stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed Christmas Day.

Shopping malls

Aventura Mall: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day.

Brickell City Centre: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, except the movie theaters and some restaurants.

Coral Square Mall: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day.

Dadeland Mall: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day.

Dolphin Mall: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day.

The Falls: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day.

Miami International Mall: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day.

Pembroke Lakes Mall: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day.

Sawgrass Mills: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day.

Westfield Broward Mall: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day.

Westland Mall: Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day (although some points on the website have normal hours on Christmas Day).

Mass transit

Miami-Dade: Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover will operate on a Sunday schedule under the New Normal plan on Christmas Day. Administrative offices will be closed, but STS users can still reserve or cancel a trip at 305-871-1111.

Broward: Broward County Transit will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Christmas Day, but no Express or Breeze bus service. Broward Main Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale, 101 NW First Ave. and the Northeast Transit Center, 304 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Pompano Beach, will have customer service staff from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Tri-Rail: Service will run a weekend/holiday schedule.

Garbage

Miami: No garbage, bulky waste and recycling collection or services on Christmas Day. Collection and services will resume Monday.

Miami-Dade: For those who use county services, no garbage or recycling collection on Christmas Day. If your recycling collection falls on Christmas Day, it’ll be collected on Saturday.

For those in municipalities besides Miami, check with your city, but don’t bet on any collection happening.

A Miami-Dade Solid Waste Management truck making pickups. You will not see this on Christmas Day. Miami-Dade County

Fort Lauderdale: Normal collection on Christmas Eve, no collection on Christmas Day. If Friday is your normal day, your garbage will be picked up the next normal day.

Broward County: No garbage or recycling collection on Christmas Day for those using county services.

As in Miami-Dade, those in other individual municipalities besides Fort Lauderdale, check with your city.

Courts, county offices, schools

Miami-Dade: Closed Christmas Day.

Broward: Closed Christmas Day. The Homeless Helpline will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day.