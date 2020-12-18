Here are South Florida holiday attractions where you can stay in your car or be outdoors

Santa’s Drive Thru Village at Miramar Regional Park.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest is offline this year and COVID-19 has us all avoiding the crowds. But now that the kids are stuck at home for the winter break, there are still a few festive events going on around town.

Zoo Lights





Zoo Lights are back at Zoo Miami, with LED displays, animal-shaped lights — zebras! a rhino! lions! — and a new 26-foot-tall LED Christmas tree. And of course, an appearance by Santa Claus. The celebration includes a series of themed nights where you’re encouraged to dress up like some of your favorite characters.

Santa’s Spectacular

Event production agency Swarm is presenting “Santa’s Spectacular.” a drive-through musical extravaganza, at Tamiami Park in Miami this holiday season. You just round up the kids, pack them in the car and drive through the show, singing along and waving at your favorite holiday characters.

Of course, you are allowed to leave the car for some holiday cheer if you want. There’s also an outdoor market and a wreath bar, where you can create your own one-of-a-kind holiday wreath. The kids can make their own gingerbread men, and if you choose to go at night, you’ll see festive holiday lights.

Bayfront Park Christmas Tree

Nine months into this COVID-19 pandemic, we are still wearing masks, social distancing and washing our hands like crazy. So instead if whinging and throwing tantrums about the CDC recommendations, embrace them. One thing locals can do to celebrate the season is go see the huge, beautiful tree at Bayfront Park downtown.

Santa’s Drive Thru Village

If you don’t mind a little drive, head up to Miramar for this drive-thru Christmas attraction. A brilliant light show will illuminate the elves as they work creating a festive holiday with snow all around. Santa Claus will be there to greet one and all and everyone can bring their letters to Santa for a special drop-off.

6-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday Through Dec. 23 at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; $48.99 per car.

Grinch’s Grotto

Yes, this is indoors at Aventura Mall, but the whole experience involves standing in front of backdrops and taking a few pics for the gram, and masks are mandatory.

At the Grinch’s Grotto masked guests will enter the famed green grump’s lair then start blowing up those Insta stories with such backdrops as a burlap sack of presents; a Charlie Brown-esque tree; and signs with lyrics from the song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

