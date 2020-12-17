You’ll have to hurry home. Miami-Dade changes curfew for Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday that she would relax the county’s midnight curfew on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, allowing residents to stay out until 1 a.m. for the holidays.

Levine Cava, who met with a handful of mayors during the week to discuss the change, proposed the curfew rollback during a meeting with members of the Miami-Dade County League of Cities, according to Richard Kuper, the executive director of the organization. There was no objection.

“We need to make sure we are keeping residents safe as they celebrate through encouraging social distancing, mask wearing and communicating about health behaviors,” Levine Cava said during a video statement Thursday evening.

She said police would not stop people headed home after 1 a.m. but that officers would be “on the look out” for post-curfew gatherings.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, who attended the meeting and met with Levine Cava earlier this week, said he expected widespread violations of the midnight curfew during the two holidays — due to Christians attending midnight services and the masses celebrating New Year’s Eve with customary revelry.

“We need to be on the same page, so I commend the county mayor for coordinating this effort,” he said.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association broke the news Thursday in an email to industry members.

“This is wonderful news to receive to give everyone the ability to share the holidays with guests and patrons and a lovely and generous gesture from our new mayor. Bravo!” wrote Lynne Hernandez, the South Florida regional director of the group.