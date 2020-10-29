Trick or treat or hit the club? Here’s what’s open on Halloween weekend in Miami

Try the festive Frankentini through Nov. 1 at Bar Collins at the Loew’s South Beach.

It’s Halloween weekend, but you can forget the ghosts and ghouls. The really scary thing is trying to keep up with the curfew rules in Miami and Miami-Dade.

The county curfew stands at midnight-6 a.m. The city of Miami, however, no longer enforces Miami-Dade’s midnight curfew while county lawyers fight to keep it viable amid a court fight with a strip club.

Got it? OK, also remember that businesses are allowed to enforce mask requirements, so you still need to wear a mask when you go out.

Here’s what you can do in Miami the weekend of Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

Special events

E11even reopens: The nightclub opens its doors on Thursday, Oct. 29, but things will be a little different than they were back in the pre-COVID days. Reservations and masks are a must. Hours have changed, too: For now, it’s open 8 p.m.-8 a.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Halloween: The full moon rises Oct. 31, just in time for the scariest fun holiday. Grown ups can attend Halloween parties with spooky-themed drinks this weekend, but there also are Halloween events for kids.

RESTAURANTS

Restaurants are open. Those that have space to accommodate more tables while also keeping a six-foot separation between tables are allowed to open at 100 percent capacity. Only six people are allowed per table (or 10 if they are from the same household ).

If you are still not interested in dining out, Miami Herald food editor Carlos Frias has some suggestions.

BARS

Miami-Dade bars are allowed to open. Bars with only counter service can reach 50 percent capacity with seating separated as far as possible.

NIGHTCLUBS

Nightclubs are allowed to open (behemoth Club Space reopened with tables and new rules). Masks are required on the dance floor, and eating and drinking is allowed at tables only. Check with individual clubs for more information.

BEACHES

County beaches are open.

MOVIE THEATERS

Movie theaters are allowed to open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. The theaters that are open are required to set up designated eating and drinking areas; no eating at your seat. Check Fandango for local listings.

COUNTY AND CITY PARKS

All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.

BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK

The park is open.

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK

Shark Valley and Ernest F. Coe visitor centers are open.

CASINOS

Casinos are open.

BOWLING ALLEYS

Bowling alleys are open.

STRIP CLUBS

Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.

MUSEUMS

The following museums are open. Check websites for hours and ticket information.

The Bass, Miami Beach

Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami

Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University

Rubell Museum in Miami

Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood

Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables

Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach

Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami

HistoryMiami, Miami

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach

The Perez Art Museum Miami remains closed this weekend but reopens to the public on Nov. 7.

MALLS

Malls are open.

ATTRACTIONS

Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed.

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open

Artechouse: Open

Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.

Kendall Ice Arena: Open

Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open

Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open

Zoo Miami: Open

Venetian Pool: Open

Dezerland Park: Open

Tidal Cove Waterpark: Open

Super Wheels Skating Center: Open

Jungle Island: Closed but has announced plans for reopening as eco-adventure park on Nov. 21.

Coral Castle: Closed

Miami Seaquarium: Closed

Monkey Jungle: Closed