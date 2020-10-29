Things To Do
Trick or treat or hit the club? Here’s what’s open on Halloween weekend in Miami
It’s Halloween weekend, but you can forget the ghosts and ghouls. The really scary thing is trying to keep up with the curfew rules in Miami and Miami-Dade.
The county curfew stands at midnight-6 a.m. The city of Miami, however, no longer enforces Miami-Dade’s midnight curfew while county lawyers fight to keep it viable amid a court fight with a strip club.
Got it? OK, also remember that businesses are allowed to enforce mask requirements, so you still need to wear a mask when you go out.
Here’s what you can do in Miami the weekend of Oct. 30-Nov. 1.
Special events
E11even reopens: The nightclub opens its doors on Thursday, Oct. 29, but things will be a little different than they were back in the pre-COVID days. Reservations and masks are a must. Hours have changed, too: For now, it’s open 8 p.m.-8 a.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Halloween: The full moon rises Oct. 31, just in time for the scariest fun holiday. Grown ups can attend Halloween parties with spooky-themed drinks this weekend, but there also are Halloween events for kids.
RESTAURANTS
Restaurants are open. Those that have space to accommodate more tables while also keeping a six-foot separation between tables are allowed to open at 100 percent capacity. Only six people are allowed per table (or 10 if they are from the same household ).
If you are still not interested in dining out, Miami Herald food editor Carlos Frias has some suggestions.
BARS
Miami-Dade bars are allowed to open. Bars with only counter service can reach 50 percent capacity with seating separated as far as possible.
NIGHTCLUBS
Nightclubs are allowed to open (behemoth Club Space reopened with tables and new rules). Masks are required on the dance floor, and eating and drinking is allowed at tables only. Check with individual clubs for more information.
BEACHES
County beaches are open.
MOVIE THEATERS
Movie theaters are allowed to open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. The theaters that are open are required to set up designated eating and drinking areas; no eating at your seat. Check Fandango for local listings.
COUNTY AND CITY PARKS
All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.
BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK
The park is open.
EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK
Shark Valley and Ernest F. Coe visitor centers are open.
CASINOS
Casinos are open.
BOWLING ALLEYS
Bowling alleys are open.
STRIP CLUBS
Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.
MUSEUMS
The following museums are open. Check websites for hours and ticket information.
The Bass, Miami Beach
Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood
Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami
Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University
Rubell Museum in Miami
Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood
Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables
Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach
Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami
HistoryMiami, Miami
Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami
World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach
The Perez Art Museum Miami remains closed this weekend but reopens to the public on Nov. 7.
MALLS
Malls are open.
ATTRACTIONS
Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed.
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open
Artechouse: Open
Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.
Kendall Ice Arena: Open
Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open
Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open
Zoo Miami: Open
Venetian Pool: Open
Dezerland Park: Open
Super Wheels Skating Center: Open
Jungle Island: Closed but has announced plans for reopening as eco-adventure park on Nov. 21.
Coral Castle: Closed
Miami Seaquarium: Closed
Monkey Jungle: Closed
