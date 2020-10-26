Miami’s favorite 24/7 nightclub is reopening after 7 months. Here’s what to expect

After being closed for seven months, Club E11EVEN is reopening with $1 million in upgrades. Photo courtesy of E11EVEN

Get ready, party people.

One of your favorite nightclubs is back up and running, but in a very different, new normal kind of way.

Yes, the downtown venue that famously carries a number its name is welcoming Halloween revelers this weekend.

We repeat: THIS WEEKEND.

The so-called Maskerade preview actually kicks off Thursday.

“E11EVEN MIAMI will be reopening and ‘Coming Back Stronger’” trumpeted an invitation Monday.

Little known factoid: E11EVEN first opened its doors in 2014 and, up until the coronavirus shutdown on March 12, didn’t close them for 55,000 consecutive hours. But there were no idle hands on board Team No Sleep.

“We used the time during the worldwide ‘pause’ to give everyone’s favorite club some love,” said owner Dennis DeGori. “While we continuously update the venue throughout the year, given that we’re open 24/7/365, this was the first time we had the ability and time to execute a full-blown refurbish. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back.”

So yeah, unlike in pre-pandemic times, the so-called ultraclub will no longer be at full tilt literally every second of the day. Hours of operation are currently Thursday through Sunday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

As for the pesky midnight curfew for Miami-Dade County, last Tuesday, Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez admitted that “as of right now, we are not enforcing the curfew while there is legal uncertainty on the matter.”

E11EVEN MIAMI wants 305ers to know that they have done their utmost so that you feel safe and protected. And spent $1 million on a renovation in the process.

“Over the last seven months, every element of the 20,000-square-foot club was thoroughly stripped down and taken apart to make room for new installations, refurbishments, and modernizations,” says the management. “All updates authentically marry the best that the nightclub, theater, and entertainment industry have to offer.”

Covid-safety “enhancements” include a brand new air filtration system; fever checks at the door; omnipresent hand sanitizing stations; social distancing, starting at the velvet ropes outside; and protective shields at all points of a sale.

As for masks, they are required at entry and at all times except when seated at your table. It’s Halloween, at least, so have a little fun and buy a cute one and make it part of your costume. Batgirl comes to mind.

Finally, forget about walk-ins. Reservations must be made, meaning no more milling by the bar or picking up randos.

But at this point we are so starved for entertainment we will take what we can get, right?

E11EVEN MIAMI, 29 NE 11th St, Miami. Reserve at 11miami.com. 305-515-5472.