Mask on: Where grown ups can celebrate Halloween in Miami during a pandemic

Black Market is hosting a quarantine zone for Halloween. You can drink but just don’t get handsy. Photo courtesy of Black Market.







It’s spooky season again, and we know you’re all sick of staying at home and can’t wait to dress up (or down) like you do every Halloween. That said, it’s important to remember there’s still a pandemic going on out there, and the last thing we want is to drag it out any longer because of bad behavior. This year’s been scary enough; let’s not make it two.

So here’s the deal — we’ve put together a list of fangtastic fêtes and spine-tingling soirées happening this month, but you have to promise you’ll keep your distance, wear your face masks, wash your hands, and not get sloppy. For parents looking to ghoul out with their little ones, check out our socially distant guide to Halloween for families.

Quarantine Headquarters at Black Market

Black Market’s upstairs lounge will become a quarantine zone for socially distant partygoers. Beats will be provided by DJ Emkay, and a full food and bar menu will be available.

9 p.m. on Oct.r 31 at Black Market, 168 SE 1st St., Miami; free; www.blackmarketmia.com or call 305-400-8023.

Yelloween at The Deck at Island Gardens

Veuve Clicquot’s Yelloween returns, this year to The Deck at Island Gardens. You’ll enjoy a waterfront Halloween-inspired dinner by Executive Chef Joseph Bonativa and a show with live-action fire and drum performers, musical acts, and beats by DJ Alex Fever. You’ll need to wear a face mask to enter.

5 p.m. on Oct. 31 at The Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami. Dinner reservations are required to attend; 786-627-494.

DJ Carnage at 1-800-LUCKY

Acclaimed DJ Carnage and Damaged Goods will headline at 1-800-LUCKY this Halloween. There will also be a “best mask” contest — the winner will get a $100 bar tab, a premium bottle, and an exclusive 1-800-LUCKY mask. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced.

9 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; $30 per person; www.1800lucky.com.

Daywalkers at Barsecco

Come for brunch, stay for the costumes at this Brickell favorite. The costume party kicks off at 5 p.m.

5 p.m. (brunch starts at 12 p.m.) on October 31 at 1421 South Miami Ave., Miami. The event is free. For reservations or more information, call 305-577-9809.

Le Chick Goes Great Gatsby

Put on your best Art Deco-inspired outfit — Le Chick will be celebrating Halloween like it’s 1920 at Le CoqTail Lounge. The terrace will offer lounge seating, and table reservations are available for parties of up to eight people.

All evening on Oct. 31 at Le Chick, 310 NW 24 St., Miami. Table reservations start at $500 for a party of six. For more information, call 786-216-7086.

Day of the Dead Fiesta at Chotto Matte

Chotto Matte will turn into a shrine to departed spirits on Halloween, complete with South American-themed performers, DJs, a special prix-fixe menu for $95, spooky-themed cocktails, and two-for-one La Adelita Tequila drinks from 7 p.m. until close.

7 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 1666 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach. For more information or reservations, visit www.chotto-matte.com/miami or call 305-690-0743.

Yelloween at SLS South Beach

SLS South Beach will host its own Yelloween event with Veuve Clicquot at Hyde Beach. Get ready for spooky installations, special drink packages with Veuve, an exclusive dinner menu from Katsuya, a guest DJ and more.

From sunset on Oct. 31 at 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Pricing starts at $75. For reservations, call 305-455-2990.

Free Shots at Hosteria Romana

Come in costume and enjoy free shots at Espanola Way’s Hosteria Romana on Halloween night. If you’re hungry, ask for the special — pumpkin ravioli in a bloody pink sauce.

All day on Oct. 31, at 429 Española Way, Miami Beach. Free. For more information, visit www.hosteriaromanamiami.com.