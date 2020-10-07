Halloween isn’t canceled: Here’s how to celebrate in Miami in spite of the pandemic

Meet this crew at the Not So Spooky Halloween Adventure & Harvest Market at Tamiami Park.

We can all agree that 2020 has been scary enough already, can’t we?

But Halloween is coming anyway, with a full moon rising on Oct. 31. We are sure that does not signify anything bad.

Besides, we’d like a little Halloween. Nothing terrifying in a real, life-altering 2020 kind of way. Just some fun with pumpkins and sugar, maybe a scare or two.

So here are a few Halloween activities that definitely involve pumpkins, candy, the occasional ghoul and/or bloodthirsty cannibal and — most importantly — social distancing.

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is hosting a Halloween version of its monthly dining series. Expect a full moon, social distancing and a menu full of ingredients from The Fairchild Farm. Tracey & Martin Photo Co. Tracey & Martin Photo Co.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Halloween at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Fairchild has options for kids and adults this Halloween.

For kids: Kids can trick or treat through a “dark and stormy” rain forest, then parents can grab a spot on the lawn for a family movie. The Glasshouse Cafe will be selling food and drinks.

6 p.m. trick or treating; 7 p.m. movie Oct. 31; tickets $15 for members, $25 for non members; $10 for kids 6-17, under 5 free.

For adults: A special Halloween version of Eat. Drink. Garden involves a luxurious al fresco, candlelight dinner under the spooky full moon. The menu features ingredients from The Fairchild Farm.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Seatings at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Oct. 31; fairchildgarden.org

10901 Old Cutler Road; Coral Gables

Nightmare at the Curtiss Mansion





Things get seriously creepy in Miami Springs with demons, cannibals, witches and other unholy creatures and no, we don’t mean political candidates,. Limited tickets available per time slot to avoid large crowds; masks required or they’ll sic the cannibals on you.

Starting 7 p.m. Oct. 9; on most weekends through Oct. 31; 500 Deer Run, Miami Springs; tickets $15, $25 for fast pass at nwohaunt.com

Horrorland Horror House

You’ll have to cross the county line, and we know that’s truly terrifying. But if you want to be scared this Halloween — of more than just the pandemic, that is — head to Miramar to experience this immersive horror game.

7-10 p.m. through Oct. 31, 16801 Miramar Parkway; tickets from $38.99 per car at www.eventbrite.com.

The Not So Spooky Adventure & Harvest Market

At this event at Tamiami Park, you and the kids can experience a radio-guided adventure, hit a drive-thru pumpkin patch and get sugared up at a drive-thru Trick or Treating Alley. There’s also a harvest market, food vendors and plenty of photo ops.

Noon- 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31; 11201 SW 24th St., Miami; tickets $29 at notsospooky.com

Drive-In Halloween movie

Drive-ins are all the rage in 2020, so get in the spooky spirit early when The City of Doral shows “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

7 p.m. Oct. 23; Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral; tickets $5-$15 at eventbrite

Gulfstream Park’s Not So Spooky Halloween

Kids can put on their costumes and get a jump on Halloween as they trick or treat for candy and sweets from more than 20 merchants at Gulfstream Park Village.

6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 30; 901 N Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach

4th Annual Spooky Science Monster Mash

The Frost Museum of Science invited kids to put on their costumes and explore Halloween-themed programming, like a Mad Science Lab and photos with Frankenstein.

9:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 31; 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; included with admission; adults $29.95, kids 3-11 $21.95; frostscience.org

Miami Children’s Museum Halloween Drive-Thru

The museum is temporarily closed to the public, but you can put on a costume and trick or treat from your car at this free, contactless and not at all scary event. The first 500 kids get a free bag filled with candy, trinkets, healthy snacks, a book and other treats, plus chocolate milk from Florida Dairy Farmers.

You must stay in the car at all time; no walkups allowed.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct 31; Watson Island, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami