Halloween isn’t canceled: Here’s how to celebrate in Miami in spite of the pandemic
We can all agree that 2020 has been scary enough already, can’t we?
But Halloween is coming anyway, with a full moon rising on Oct. 31. We are sure that does not signify anything bad.
Besides, we’d like a little Halloween. Nothing terrifying in a real, life-altering 2020 kind of way. Just some fun with pumpkins and sugar, maybe a scare or two.
So here are a few Halloween activities that definitely involve pumpkins, candy, the occasional ghoul and/or bloodthirsty cannibal and — most importantly — social distancing.
Halloween at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Fairchild has options for kids and adults this Halloween.
For kids: Kids can trick or treat through a “dark and stormy” rain forest, then parents can grab a spot on the lawn for a family movie. The Glasshouse Cafe will be selling food and drinks.
6 p.m. trick or treating; 7 p.m. movie Oct. 31; tickets $15 for members, $25 for non members; $10 for kids 6-17, under 5 free.
For adults: A special Halloween version of Eat. Drink. Garden involves a luxurious al fresco, candlelight dinner under the spooky full moon. The menu features ingredients from The Fairchild Farm.
Seatings at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Oct. 31; fairchildgarden.org
10901 Old Cutler Road; Coral Gables
Nightmare at the Curtiss Mansion
Things get seriously creepy in Miami Springs with demons, cannibals, witches and other unholy creatures and no, we don’t mean political candidates,. Limited tickets available per time slot to avoid large crowds; masks required or they’ll sic the cannibals on you.
Starting 7 p.m. Oct. 9; on most weekends through Oct. 31; 500 Deer Run, Miami Springs; tickets $15, $25 for fast pass at nwohaunt.com
Horrorland Horror House
You’ll have to cross the county line, and we know that’s truly terrifying. But if you want to be scared this Halloween — of more than just the pandemic, that is — head to Miramar to experience this immersive horror game.
7-10 p.m. through Oct. 31, 16801 Miramar Parkway; tickets from $38.99 per car at www.eventbrite.com.
The Not So Spooky Adventure & Harvest Market
At this event at Tamiami Park, you and the kids can experience a radio-guided adventure, hit a drive-thru pumpkin patch and get sugared up at a drive-thru Trick or Treating Alley. There’s also a harvest market, food vendors and plenty of photo ops.
Noon- 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31; 11201 SW 24th St., Miami; tickets $29 at notsospooky.com
Drive-In Halloween movie
Drive-ins are all the rage in 2020, so get in the spooky spirit early when The City of Doral shows “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
7 p.m. Oct. 23; Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral; tickets $5-$15 at eventbrite
Gulfstream Park’s Not So Spooky Halloween
Kids can put on their costumes and get a jump on Halloween as they trick or treat for candy and sweets from more than 20 merchants at Gulfstream Park Village.
6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 30; 901 N Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach
4th Annual Spooky Science Monster Mash
The Frost Museum of Science invited kids to put on their costumes and explore Halloween-themed programming, like a Mad Science Lab and photos with Frankenstein.
9:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 31; 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; included with admission; adults $29.95, kids 3-11 $21.95; frostscience.org
Miami Children’s Museum Halloween Drive-Thru
The museum is temporarily closed to the public, but you can put on a costume and trick or treat from your car at this free, contactless and not at all scary event. The first 500 kids get a free bag filled with candy, trinkets, healthy snacks, a book and other treats, plus chocolate milk from Florida Dairy Farmers.
You must stay in the car at all time; no walkups allowed.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct 31; Watson Island, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami
