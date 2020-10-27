This Miami attraction is finally reopening as a treetop aerial wonderland with zip lines

In addition to two zip lines, guests can try their skills on rope ladders and obstacle courses.

Jungle Island is back — with a whole new adventurous aerial twist.

The Miami attraction, formerly Parrot Jungle, is finally relaunching in November as an eco-adventure park. Yes. We’ve come a long way from the parrots.

The new Aerial Game Trek features four rope courses, more than 100 obstacles and two zip lines. There’s nothing like social distancing among the trees. Don’t worry. Before you start swinging, you’ll get a tutorial from a guide, and you’ll be linked to a safety line. Helmets are also required.

Once you’re fastened in, you proceed at your own pace, climbing from one tree to the next via wooden platforms and encountering Tarzan swings, swinging logs, suspended bridges, cable crossings and zip lines.

“We are excited to bring our guests closer to nature,” Curtis Crider, Jungle Island’s president and managing director, said in a press release. “Whether you want to channel your adventurous side, conquer a fear of heights or test your physical strength, the Aerial Game Trek combines fun and fitness amid a safe outdoor environment. There are ropes courses for everyone and obstacles for all skill levels.”

The Aerial Game Trek isn’t the only new addition coming to the Watson Island attraction. Opening in the near future is the 19,000-square-foot Flying Squirrel indoor trampoline park, which includes trampolines, basketball hoops, a dodge ball court and foam pits.

Also included in Aerial Game Trek admission is the Treewalk Village, five 19-foot tree houses you get to via hammock nets and wooden bridges. The nearby playground includes climbing ropes, rock climbing, a spiderweb climb, balance beam and slide.

And of course, you can see and interact with some of the rare animals of Jungle Island, some of which may even be parrots.

Aerial Game Trek will open Nov. 21, with times available Friday through Sunday and daily over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. All reservations must be made online to ensure social distancing. Participants must be at least 5 years old and 45 inches tall, but no climbing experience is required.

Jungle Island

Where: 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami

Opening: Nov. 21, 2020

Tickets: $59.99 for adults; $39.99 for kids 5 and up.

Reservations: www.jungleisland.com

