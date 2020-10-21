Perez Art Museum announces a reopening date. Timed ticket sales in advance required.

A view of the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) on Wednesday, July 15, 2015. El Nuevo Herald

The Pérez Art Museum Miami will hold its long-awaited reopening to the general public on Nov. 7, nearly eight months after closing temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami-Dade’s principal art museum is one of the last in the county to announce a full reopening. Like other visual arts institutions that have begun welcoming visitors again, it will do so with timed ticket sales and capacity restrictions, PAMM administrators said. Performing arts venues, like the Arsht Center, remain closed with no announced reopening dates.

PAMM will initially reopen on a limited four-day schedule from Thursday to Sunday. Museum director Franklin Sirmans said administrators believe that’s sufficient to accommodate expected attendance, but he said they can quickly add a day if demand justifies it.

New hours will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. the other three days. The first hour will be reserved for visitors 62 and over and those who are immuno-compromised. To maintain social distancing and limit gallery capacity, visitors must reserve timed tickets online ahead of time.

“We are thrilled to open our doors after nearly eight months of closure. We have all endured many hardships over the past several months, and we hope now more than ever that the museum can serve as a safe space for our community to reconnect with the arts,” Sirman said in a statement. “Whether it’s returning to a familiar work of art or the surprise of seeing new art in new shows, we believe art has something extraordinary to offer in this moment of ongoing challenge.”

The museum has also put new safety precautions into place, including required face coverings for guests, one-way paths, and hand-sanitizing stations.

A gallery view of the African and African diaspora art exhibit opening at the Pérez Art Museum Miami. Lazaro Llanes Courtesy Pérez Art Museum Miami

The county-supported PAMM will reopen with a new exhibit, “Allied with Power: African and African Diaspora Art,” consisting of 29 works from the collection of developer and philanthropist Jorge M. Pérez, after whom the museum is named.

Also on view, among other exhibits, will be a show of art acquired through PAMM’s Fund for African American Art, and “Your Trip to Africa,” consisting of new large-scale paintings by Meleko Mokgosi commissioned for PAMM’s project gallery.

A preview for members will take place from November 5 to November 6. All first responders and healthcare professionals are welcome during the preview.

Sirmans said the museum will be fully functional despite a deep financial hit from the extended closure, which has taken a staggering toll on Miami-Dade’s cultural institutions. The museum has tallied around $3 million in lost ticket sales and revenue from its popular shop and bayfront restaurant, Verde.