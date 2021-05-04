Camila Cabello was just spotted taking a driving lesson. Has she SEEN Miami traffic?

Camila Cabello attends the 2019 Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at h club LA on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Invision/AP

Dear Camila Cabello: You grew up in Miami. Why on earth would you want to learn how to drive here?

No, really.

We want to know why Cabello felt the need to get her driver’s license at age 24, which is old enough to know better.

Most of us get our learners’ permit at age 15 after seeing the latest “Fast & Furious” movie and were still starry eyed about hitting the road.

Anyone who has lived in South Florida for any period of time would know that there are really only two options for getting from A to B with your sanity (and life) intact: 1. ) Have someone else drive. 2.) See number one.

But so it was. According to widespread reports, Cabello was spotted learning how to drive on Friday.

The singer was pictured in a red car with an instructor outside her South Miami house. The car read AB Auto Driving School. Miami.com reached out to the company to find out the pop star’s status but a spokesperson told us that “all students’ information is private.”

So did Cabello get her license? There was no social media announcement afterward about this major life moment. Just an Instagram pic showing off a cute white blouse sitting in what appears to be the passenger’s seat. Cabello was headed to Trillerfest to see Gente de Zona, the caption said.

i'm gonna learn how to drive this week and get my license hopefully without fatalities injuries OR destruction of the state of florida <3 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) January 9, 2014

A years-old tweet about her wanting to learn how to drive shows she’s been trying at this for some time.

In 2014, the “Havana” singer posted, “I will be learning to drive this week and hopefully get my license with no fatalities or destruction from the state of Florida.”

Good luck out there, girl! Just stay off of I-95 and The Palmetto. And the Turnpike. And the Dolphin. And US-1.