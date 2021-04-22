This is Triller: Watch this all-star concert in Miami from the safety of your car

2 Chainz

During the ongoing pandemic, event organizers have gotten creative at how we go about getting entertained.

At the height of COVID, drive-thru events became all the rage.

We’re here to tell you, until we reach herd immunity and/or everyone gets vaxxed up, these outdoor experiences are not going away anytime soon.

This is not such a bad thing: Hanging out in your car instead of milling around with sweaty, possibly droplet-spreading people you don’t know.

At Triller Fest Miami, rolling into Miami Marine Stadium May 1-2, you can even bring your own grub. There will be no food trucks at this show featuring Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Tyga on Day 1 and Gente de Zona (and friends) on Day 2.

One word: Tailgate.

Organizers say attendees get their own “pod,” a private 15 by 15 foot space situated next to your car, so pack a picnic basket and portable chairs.

“Each pass allows you and up to four guests to safely enjoy the socially distanced, drive-in event,” says the invite.

TRILLER FEST

Where: Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne

When: May 1-2. Doors open at 5 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Tickets: From $50, trillerfest.com