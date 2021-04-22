Miami Herald Logo
This is Triller: Watch this all-star concert in Miami from the safety of your car

During the ongoing pandemic, event organizers have gotten creative at how we go about getting entertained.

At the height of COVID, drive-thru events became all the rage.

We’re here to tell you, until we reach herd immunity and/or everyone gets vaxxed up, these outdoor experiences are not going away anytime soon.

This is not such a bad thing: Hanging out in your car instead of milling around with sweaty, possibly droplet-spreading people you don’t know.

At Triller Fest Miami, rolling into Miami Marine Stadium May 1-2, you can even bring your own grub. There will be no food trucks at this show featuring Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Tyga on Day 1 and Gente de Zona (and friends) on Day 2.

One word: Tailgate.

Organizers say attendees get their own “pod,” a private 15 by 15 foot space situated next to your car, so pack a picnic basket and portable chairs.

“Each pass allows you and up to four guests to safely enjoy the socially distanced, drive-in event,” says the invite.

TRILLER FEST

Where: Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne

When: May 1-2. Doors open at 5 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Tickets: From $50, trillerfest.com

