America’s most stressful road is in Miami. We know because you’re tweeting about it.

Have you driven on the most stressful highway in the U.S. Yes. You have.

There are many terrible roads in Miami, each inducing nightmares, migraines and profanity in its own special way.

But only one can be the most hated road in the city. And that road is I-95.

Fleetlogging.com, a website that provides overviews of electronic logging devices, has just released the report “The Cities Where Traffic Causes the Most Stress.” And this study says that no road brought out the angry tweets like I-95 in Miami.

The website took a look at more than 60,000 tweets using the word “traffic,” then applied the TensiStrength tool to identify the roads, cities and states that cause the most stress. We are guessing this tool identified how many words in each tweet started with the letter F.

Fleetlogging graphic shows the states in which traffic causes the most stress. No. 1 is not Florida — it’s Rhode Island.

As it turns out, 86.96 percent of tweets that mention traffic on I-95 in Miami show signs of stress. (By stress we mean the utter derailment of the tweeter’s sanity and almost certainly vibrant curses in several languages.) This comes as no surprise to anyone who has driven the uneven, always-gridlocked highway, which is home to the most dangerous spot for traffic collisions in Miami.

Of course, Miami isn’t the only city that has infuriating traffic. Atlanta has four different highways that make people crazy on the top 10 most stressful roads list.

But weirdly, Miami isn’t even one of the worst cities for traffic stress, according to this analysis. Despite our fondness for tweeting about our hatred for I-95 — while we’re supposed to be paying attention to the road, we suspect — the American city that’s most stressed out about traffic is Lubbock, Texas, where an unusually icy winter put everyone on edge.

And tiny, angry Rhode Island is the state with the highest density of stressed traffic tweets, which is hard to believe unless the South Florida drivers were doing something else in their cars, like eating a TropiChop, making a cafecito or trying to find that crystal meth that fell under the passenger seat.

We would tweet about how this can’t possibly be true, but we’re driving and need to watch out for rogue vehicles hurling into the express lanes.