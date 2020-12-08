This is the most dangerous spot for collisions in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic

Is I-95 the most dangerous highway in Miami? cmguerrero@miamiherald.com

We already knew driving in Miami is dangerous. But a new study has identified the most dangerous traffic hot spot in the COVID era — and you’ve probably driven through it.

INRIX, a private company that provides transportation analytics, has just released its latest study on the most dangerous roads in the United States. The study examines conditions on America’s busiest interstates, freeways, expressways and arterial roads during 2020, when fewer drivers were on the highways due to the COVID pandemic.

The study, which examines data for a seven-month period starting in April, identifies Miami’s no. 1 collision hot spot as I-95 and Ives Dairy Road.

But if you factor in the volume of traffic along an entire corridor, there are roads even more dangerous than I-95, including State Road 836 and State Road 90 (you know it as the Tamiami Trail).

The most dangerous highways are State Road 112 (the airport expressway) and the Palmetto Express Lanes. The INRIX study ranks the roads on a scale of 1-5, and both SR 112 and the Palmetto Express Lanes were labeled 3.5.

By comparison, I-95 is a 2.9. The Tamiami Trail and SR 826 — the part of the Palmetto that’s not the Express Lanes — are 3.3.

The most dangerous corridor in the country? Maryland Route 144 near Washington D.C., according to transportation analyst Bob Pishue says; it was rated 5 out of 5.

Pishue said that the study looked at how COVID-19 lockdowns and working from home decreased traffic overall and affected collisions in the 25 cities. The number of collisions fell more than 50 percent in seven metropolitan areas, and 21 of 25 metros saw at least 25 percent fewer collisions — but not Miami.

“We found Miami, as part of that top 25, ranked 24th in terms of decrease in collisions,” he said. That means despite the fact that there were fewer drivers on the road, Miami’s collisions didn’t decrease much at all.