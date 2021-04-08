‘Queen of having the iconic grandma’: Check out Camila Cabello’s sassy abuela in Miami

Camila Cabello AFP/Getty Images

Where’s the bleep button? Actually, never mind.

We absolutely love Camila Cabello’s foul-mouthed abuela. And if Instagram isn’t going to censor her, neither will we.

The former Fifth Harmony member is back home in Miami from L.A. and posted a video of her grandmother, saying in a heavy Cuban accent, “My daughter and my granddaughters are the f---ing s---.” Under the clip is a tiara emoji.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

A woman who sounds like Cabello giggles off camera.

Cabello (real name: Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao) came to the United States at the age of 6 from Cuba, where her mom is from. The 24-year-old singer has a younger sister Sofia, 13, who is also a singer.

The video went up Tuesday and already has more than 1 million views. Commenters couldn’t stop raving about this sassy lady.

“Queen of having an iconic grandma.”

“FACTS.”

“Ella es la bomba!” (She is the bomb!)

We absolutely adore abuela, whose name is Mercedes Rodriguez, and we have a feeling she may be getting representation soon. Or even her own Instagram account. Por favor?