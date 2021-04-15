Ivanka Trump just got her COVID vaccine at a CVS in Miami. Reactions were mixed

Ivanka Trump AFP/Getty Images

Wednesday was a momentous day: Ivanka Trump returned to social media – and got her COVID vaccine.

“Today, I got the shot!” the former White House advisor announced on Twitter and Instagram, with two pics of her behind a screen at a South Florida CVS. “I hope that you do too!”

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter also thanked “Nurse Torres,” who administered the dose.

In the snaps, The 39-year-old native New Yorker — who has been quiet on social media since January, when her father left office — sits on a chair masked up with sleeve rolled.

The Associated Press reports Trump made her shot public to address people’s concerns. The news outlet adds she will get her second shot (Pfizer) in a few weeks.

It’s unclear what CVS pharmacy Trump used, but she, her husband Jared Kushner and three kids are currently renting in Surfside.

While some followers commended Trump taking her health seriously during a worldwide pandemic that has killed over 500,000 Americans, others went on the attack. There were a few anti-vaxxers in the bunch:

“Nope! Just say no. At least until we have a few years’ data.”

“Hell no. Why would you post this?”

“No thank you.”

Florida residents over the age of 16 are eligible to get the Moderna or Pfizer shot. The Johnson & Johnson shot has been paused due to concerns about blood clots.