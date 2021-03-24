‘Morbid’: Melania Trump sent a birthday message to Barron. It didn’t go over so well

Former first lady Melania Trump AFP vía Getty Images

Well, this don’t go as well as expected.

Melania Trump gave what was supposed to be a festive shoutout to her teenage son over the weekend for his birthday. But the Internet being the Internet had opinions.

The former first lady posted a simple picture of balloons in the shape of Barron’s age, 15.

“Happy birthday BWT,” Trump tweeted his initials on Saturday (his middle name is William).

Happy birthday BWT ️️️ pic.twitter.com/8AVZEhLeMg — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) March 20, 2021

Commenters couldn’t get over questioning the onetime model, 50, on her choice of decorations.

“Even the birthday picture is all dark sepia tones,” one user wrote. “Very strange lol.”

“Melanie [sic, dear. You could have found a more cheerful pic,” wrote another. “This looks quite morbid, but perhaps that’s how you/he feels.”

Another complaint: “Happy birthday to Barron, but using black numbers for a 15th birthday strikes me as rather odd.”

A few came to mom’s defense: “People are so sick. This is a mother celebrating her son.”

It’s unclear how their home at Mar-a-Lago was decorated for Barron’s birthday because Melania has not tweeted again since that day. Nor has Barron’s father Donald Trump after the former president was permanently banned from the platform in January, after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.