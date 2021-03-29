Florida says 16- and 17-year-olds can get a COVID vaccine on the same day all adults can

Starting April 5, anyone 18 and older will be able to get the vaccine in Florida. And, now, so will 16- and 17-year-olds.

Florida has clarified that 16- and 17-year-old teenagers will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, the same day that all adults in the state become eligible.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management, which is tasked with the state’s vaccine distribution, made the announcement in a news release late Friday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced that all Floridians 18 and older would be eligible for a shot starting on April 5. What he signed into law expands the criteria even more to include 16- and 17-year-old teenagers as “prescribed” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (There is also a federal mandate to make vaccines available to all adults by May 1.)

However, there will be some restrictions on where teens can get their vaccine.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only one authorized for emergency use in people who are least 16, according to the FDA. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines are for people 18 and older.

UPDATE: Looks like Floridians 16 and older will be eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine starting April 5, according to this @FLSERT news release. That’s the same day Gov. Ron DeSantis said adults 18+ would be eligible. @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/zIERY5gmSO — Michelle Marchante (@TweetMichelleM) March 27, 2021

Which South Florida sites have Pfizer?

Many of the South Florida COVID-19 vaccination sites offer Pfizer but not all of them do. Publix and Winn-Dixie stores, for example, offer only Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Sites that have Pfizer include Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Marlins Park in Little Havana, the federally supported site at Miami Dade College North Campus and all of the state-run sites in Broward County, including Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale and Tree Tops Park in Davie.

Miami-Dade County-run sites at Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and Homestead Sports Complex also sometimes have Pfizer in stock.

No word yet on which locations will schedule appointments for teens starting on April 5. A parent or legal guardian will need to be at the appointment with the teen and the parent will need to show proof of Florida residency.

Until then, only 16- and-17-year-olds deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 because of a preexisting medical condition can get a shot if they have the signed vulnerability form.

Sites that are scheduling appointments for teens with at-risk conditions include Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Navarro Discount Pharmacies, CVS and all of the state-run sites in Broward County. Teens with at-risk conditions can also schedule a dose through Jackson Health System, and no documentation or proof, besides Florida residency, is needed.