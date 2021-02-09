Ivanka Trump in Surfside: First Daughter seems to be settling into the 305 lifestyle

Ivanka Trump arrives at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater for Donald Trump campaign rally on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Ivanka Trump seems to be settling in nicely to her new home of South Florida.

President Donald Trump’s 39 year old daughter, her real estate tech mogul husband Jared Kushner and their three kids are reportedly living at Arte Surfside.

The current place at the sleek 12-story, 16-unit waterfront building is a rental until their $32 million property in Indian Creek Island is ready.

“Arte embraces its privileged setting in Surfside, an exclusive seaside enclave celebrated for its historic architecture and wide, tranquil beaches,” describes the tony property’s website. “Every residence enjoys spectacular ocean views from private terraces that celebrate outdoor living in a warm, Mediterranean style, as well as first-class services and amenities that rival the world’s most luxurious beachfront resorts.”

They signed a one year lease for an unfurnished unit, The Wall Street Journal reports, which is standard for the state of Florida. And they’re just about an hour’s drive from Mar-a-Lago, where the former POTUS lives with Melania and Ivanka’s half brother, Barron.

Paparazzi have snapped the family in action since their move down south from Washington, D.C.

Ivanka, at least, appears to be doing things that most SoFla people do in winter: hang out, look at their phones, sun themselves, and most of all, enjoy the weather that most of the nation doesn’t have until July.

On Monday, the aspiring politician was pictured on her balcony in a sundress, looking calm and happy. Trump was seated at a table with her youngest, son, Theo, 4. Her other two kids, Arabella, 9; and Joseph, 7, are reportedly enrolled at a nearby school in Miami Beach, an insider tells Miami.com.

Unlike other 305 (that’s our area code) types, you won’t find clues on social media about the former “Apprentice” star’s new life. The last time she posted to her 7.8 million Instagram followers was soon after dad exited the White House, saying what an “honor” it had been to serve as “advisor” in Trump’s administration. She apparently took no money for the role. Neither did her husband, the former New York Observer owner, who was a “senior assistant.”

But in 2019, the power couple earned at least $36 million in income, according to financial disclosure forms released on Friday and first reported by The Washington Post. The income is from the businesses, properties and other assets.

Though the amount of the family of five’s rent at Arte is unclear, a penthouse just sold for a record $33 million.