Trump Jr. and girlfriend close deal on Florida homes. So, what do the neighbors say?

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle AP

Florida or bust.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are officially Sunshine State residents — and they’ll have a lot of room to enjoy themselves.

The couple paid $9.7 million for a six-bedroom home in Admiral’s Cove in Jupiter on March 31, the Palm Beach Post reports. The news site adds that Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, snatched up the seven-bedroom house next door by herself on the same lot for $10 million on March 24.

Jr., 43, and Guilfoyle, 52, were looking at the gated community in January soon after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but faced backlash from publicity-shy residents.

When word got out that Trump and Guilfoyle had contracts to purchase two homes on adjacent lots, several would-be neighbors complained to the property owners’ association.

People were concerned that the high-profile duo would bring unwanted attention to their waterfront gem and create “safety issues.”

But money talks, and all appears to be good to go. The two will be moving in to the plush community, where a membership to the “colony’s” private club is required, for an additional $195,000 a pop.

Despite unloading major coin, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle must be relieved to set down stakes and be closer to all the family action. Their Palm Beach County waterfront places are about a 20-minute drive from dad, former President Donald Trump, at Mar-a-Lago. in Palm Beach Trump Jr.’s ex wife, Vanessa, is also conveniently close by, with their five kids.

Jr.’s sister younger sister Ivanka is renting in Surfside with her brood while her mansion gets built in Indian Creek Village.

The Miami Herald reached out to Admiral’s Cove on Monday, but a person who answered the phone declined to comment on the new neighbors.