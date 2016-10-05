South Florida teams wait on Hurricane Matthew, high school football called off

Updated Wednesday, 9:15 a.m.
With all of South Florida under at least a hurricane watch, local teams continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Matthew as decisions on whether to cancel or postpone big sporting events this weekend.
As of Wednesday morning, both the Miami Hurricanes and Dolphins plan on hosting their games at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
With Broward County placed under a hurricane warning late Tuesday night, the Florida Panthers are expected to announce their preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at BB&T Center scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. will be canceled.
The team is currently in talks with county and state officials and could make an announcement by noon.
The Panthers could leave for their previously scheduled weekend trip to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, a little earlier than scheduled.
Florida plays the New Jersey Devils at West Point in its preseason finale on Saturday night.
Hurricane Matthew, blamed for 11 deaths so far, weakened to a Category 3 after making landfall in Cuba, its maximum sustained winds dropping to 125 mph by dawn Wednesday.
But forecasters expect it to regain strength as it churns toward the Bahamas, and then tracks perilously close to Florida.
The storm could potentially make landfall Thursday night somewhere along the coast of Florida, the first time the state will take a direct hit from a major storm in more than a decade.
The Miami Heat aren’t waiting around.
According to Manny Navarro, the Heat flew home from its game in Washington on Tuesday but won’t stay long. The Heat will pack up and leave Wednesday for Houston where it will hold workouts at the Rockets’ facility before Saturday’s exhibition in Kansas City against the Timberwolves.
The Heat have a charity event scheduled for AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday and its first home exhibition of the year Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Miami FC has a NASL soccer match scheduled for Saturday night at FIU; as of Wednesday, that games was still on as well.
A lot of teams in South Florida have already been impacted as the local high school sports schedule has basically been wiped out.
Both Miami-Dade and Broward counties already halted after-school activities on Wednesday, and with school canceled in Broward on Thursday and Friday, all football games have been called off as well.
Most games in Miami-Dade are not going to be played this weekend, either.
Some football games from this weekend will be made up — a number on Monday and Tuesday — because they are district games and have a bearing on the state playoffs.
Many games which are non-district contests will simply be canceled.
The big event in South Florida this weekend is the nationally-televised showdown between Miami and Florida State on Saturday.
The Dolphins play host to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, with Titans coach — and Pompano Beach High grad Mike Mularkey — saying on his radio show Tuesday night that there have been preliminary talks about moving Sunday’s game to Tennessee because of the storm and worries about residual affects in South Florida.
“We're prepared to go down, to travel down there,” Mularkey was quoted as saying by the AP. “And if we got an extra home game, that wouldn't hurt either.”
If there is talk about moving the Dolphins game on Sunday, rest assured there is talk about postponing the Miami-FSU game if only because of travel concerns for the Seminoles and their fans — many of whom would be driving south in what is expected to be rough conditions.
Further north, FAU’s game is still on as scheduled as is UCF’s game Friday against Tulane although the school said there will be an update around noon Thursday. South Carolina State postponed its game against Bethune-Cookman which was scheduled for Friday.
Links below are to individual team/schools Twitter accounts; games in bold italics have been postponed or canceled.
WEDNESDAY
▪ High school sports
Canceled in Miami-Dade, Broward counties
THURSDAY
▪ Preseason NHL hockey
Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers, BB&T Center; 7:30
▪ High school football
Mater Academy at Goleman
North Miami at Columbus
NMB vs. Miami Beach (N. Miami)
Coral Park vs. Braddock (Tropical)
Palmetto vs. Edison (Curtis)
Dillard vs. Monarch (Coconut Creek)
Coral Gables vs. Hialeah (Milander)
FRIDAY
▪ High school football
Westminster Christian at Chaminade-Madonna
Westland Hialeah vs. Mourning (N. Miami)
Varela at Hialeah Gardens
Sunset at Miami Springs
Keys Gate at Belen
Miami Country Day at Marathon
Riviera Beach Inlet Grove at Archbishop McCarthy
Pinecrest Prep at Highlands Christian
Homestead vs. Miami High (Curtis)
Gulliver at St. Pete Admiral Farragut
Booker T. vs. Northwestern (Traz)
Southridge vs. Killian (Tropical)
Carol City vs. Southwest (Southridge)
Ferguson vs. South Dade (Harris)
American vs. HML (Milander)
Clewiston at Monsignor Pace
La Salle at Ransom Everglades
Florida Christian at Coral Shores
Deerfield Beach at St. Thomas Aquinas
Flanagan vs. Plantation (PAL)
Cardinal Gibbons at Blanche Ely
Boyd Anderson at Coral Springs
Piper at Douglas
West Broward at McArthur
Cypress Bay at Miramar
Hallandale at Coconut Creek
Stranahan at South Broward
Calvary Christian at Coral Springs Charter (Coral Glades)
Cooper City at Western
Northeast at Nova
Everglades at South Plantation
Taravella vs. Hollywood Hills (Cooper City)
Fort Lauderdale at Vero Beach
North Broward Prep at Westminster Academy
Pine Crest at Kings Academy
Pines Charter at Pompano Beach
Coral Glades at Key West
Norland at American Heritage-Delray
SATURDAY
▪ College football
Florida State at Miami, Hard Rock Stadium (ABC); 8 p.m.
Charlotte at FAU, Boca Raton; 3:30 p.m.
▪ NASL soccer
Oklahoma City at Miami FC, FIU Stadium; 8 p.m.
▪ High school football
Central vs. Jackson (Traz)
Pine Crest at West Palm King’s Academy, 4
North Broward Prep at Westminster Academy, 6
Reagan vs. South Miami (Tropical)
SUNDAY
▪ NFL football
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium; 1
MONDAY
▪ NBA basketball
Miami Heat Red, White & Pink Game, AmericanAirlines Arena; 7:30
TUESDAY
▪ Preseason NBA basketball
