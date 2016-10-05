Florida State at Miami football game on for now. Seminoles will likely delay travel.

The game is on – for now.
The University of Miami issued a weather-related release late Wednesday afternoon that the No. 23 Florida State at No. 10 Miami football game, scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, was still set to be played.
Kickoff is set for 8:14 p.m. (ABC).
“With Hurricane Matthew expected to sideswipe the state Thursday and Friday,’’ the release said, “officials are monitoring the system and its impact on the game.”
UM athletic director Blake James said the school is “monitoring Hurricane Matthew’’ and is “in constant contact with stadium personnel. We are hopeful that the impact of Hurricane Matthew will be minimal and the game between the Hurricanes and Seminoles will be played as planned.’’
Miami cancelled classes and all school activities as of 5 p.m. Wednesday and through Friday because of the situation.
Miami-Florida State Football Game Still On #TheU -https://t.co/jXYATcPllw pic.twitter.com/3ExFCFI4rm— Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) October 5, 2016
UM coach Mark Richt indicated the Dolphins would allow his team to practice in their indoor bubble, but only at certain times, so whether they use the bubble would depend on both of their schedules.
“If we need to, we’ll find a place to go inside and get some work done,’’ Richt said on the ACC teleconference Wednesday. “I hope the storm doesn’t get to the point where everybody has to evacuate town, which I don’t anticipate from what I hear. So I think we’ll be fine.
“[Thursday] we’re uncertain if we’ll get a practice in at all. We usually don’t practice on Friday but we may practice Friday morning because we don’t play until Saturday night.”
FSU, which usually travels to its road games on Thursday night, will likely have to wait until Friday to get to Miami.
“It looks like the worst of it may hit Thursday night in Miami,’’ Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher said. “So we may have to wait until Friday morning before we go down. That’s our thoughts right now, but we don’t know.
“We’re still getting updates as it goes. We don’t want to take our kids down there while the worst part is there.’’
