Dolphins shutting offices Thursday, say Sunday’s game still scheduled for Miami

The Dolphins will close their offices Thursday, giving players and coaches the chance to prepare their homes and be with their families in advance of Hurricane Matthew.
No word yet if the team will return to work Friday.
As for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, it is still scheduled to be held in Miami Gardens. Titans coach Mike Mularkey said on his radio show Tuesday that there have been preliminary talks about moving Sunday’s game to Tennessee if the worst hits South Florida.
But those talks, as of Wednesday morning, had not moved past that.
Dolphins players could use the time to tend to their personal lives. When asked how much preparation he’s done for the storm, defensive end Mario Williams responded:
“None! I’ve been prepping for Tennesee.”
The Dolphins have two major concerns as they watch the forecast:
What will be the condition of the stadium -- which they believe can handle up to a Category 4 -- come Friday morning?
And what will the roads be like over the weekend?
“There’s a lot of uncertainty around what will happen in the next few days, and we’re watching it very closely,” team CEO Tom Garfinkel said Tuesday. “We’ll be prepared to react however we need to when we have more information.”
Added Williams: “The biggest thing is, you don’t know what you’re going to get at the end of the day. I think everybody’s waiting to find out.”
