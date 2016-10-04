With Hurricane Matthew looming, parks closed and events canceled

After reports that Hurricane Matthew may swing near Florida, the following are closed or canceled:
Transportation and travel
▪ The Coast Guard issued “port condition X-ray” in Key West, the Port of Miami, the Miami River, Port Everglades, Port of Palm Beach, Port of Palm Beach and “all other South Florida terminals and facilities.”
If vessels want to stay in a port, the owner must get permission from the captain of the port and submit a written safe mooring plan. The next step up is port condition Yankee. If that’s declared, all vessel movement must be approved by captain of the port. Check here for updates.
▪ Flights to Port Au Prince from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are canceled. Some flights to the Caribbean from Miami International Airport are canceled as well. Check online for details for your specific flight.
Entertainment
▪ Everglades National Park is closed starting 5 p.m. Tuesday and ending when the storm passes. Dry Tortugas National Park will stay open. Follow here for alerts on the park’s reopening.
▪ Biscayne National Park is closed beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The visitor center and park islands are closed until further notice. Park waters are open for vessel transit only.
▪ Miami Beach canceled the opening night of its SoundScape Cinema Series.
▪ VeritageMiami, a four-day food festival scheduled for this week, postponed its two outdoor events until the spring. No refunds will be offered.
Politics
▪ President Barack Obama’s visit to Miami Gardens on Wednesday is postponed.
▪ Ivanka Trump fundraiser in Doral called off.
Sports events
Check here for an updated list of which sports events are canceled or postponed over the next few days.
