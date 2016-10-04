Broward closes schools as hurricane approaches; Miami-Dade still waiting

With Hurricane Matthew brewing on the horizon, Broward County announced Tuesday evening that schools would be closed on Thursday and Friday, but remain open Wednesday during the day. After school activities and evening classes on Wednesday have been canceled.
In Miami-Dade, the school district is waiting to see how the forecast shapes up on Wednesday before deciding whether to keep students at home for the rest of the week. Schools will remain open during regular hours on Wednesday and buses will run as usual, but after school activities and night classes have been canceled. The only programs that will remain in place Wednesday afternoon are after care programs at elementary schools, which will keep students until 6 p.m. so as not to inconvenience parents, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.
“We will be conferring with the Mayor and entities here in the county. We’ll be monitoring the trajectory and the evolution of Matthew and we’ll be making decisions about school for Thursday [on Wednesday],” Carvalho said Tuesday evening at a press conference at Miami-Dade County’s Emergency Operations Center.
Further north in Palm Beach County, schools will also remain open Wednesday but close on Thursday and Friday. As in the rest of South Florida, after school programs and activities Wednesday afternoon have been canceled.
School closures are not only a measure to keep students safe, but also free up school buildings to be used as storm shelters in the event that South Florida is pummeled by Matthew.
