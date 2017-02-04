Hundreds of protesters gather at Bayfront Park in opposition to President Trump

Protesters gathered and marched through downtown Miami Saturday in opposition to recent executive orders by President Donald Trump.
Hundreds of people made their way to Bayfront Park before eventually walking along Biscayne Boulevard and through downtown streets carrying signs and a large banner with the message “Dump Trump.” The event was organized on Facebook by a group called the Anti-Trump Action Committee.
As with many local and national protests, members of the crowd held signs expressing support for Muslims and with messages like, “Build a wall around Trump! I’ll pay for it.” Other sang songs and chanted in opposition to the president’s plan for a border wall.
"We want a leader, not a creepy Tweeter," protesters sang to the sound of the guitar in downtown Miami. @MiamiHerald @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Ssw51ogSqG— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) February 4, 2017
Saturday’s protest comes after demonstrations last weekend at Miami International Airport following the president’s executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. And about two weeks after nationwide women’s marches including a large gathering at Bayfront Park that became a march into downtown Miami and onto Interstate 95.
While the previous rallies and protests seemed to focus on women’s issues and concerns over the impacts of the travel ban the demonstration on Saturday, according to the organizers, is explicitly expressing an anti-Trump message.
Later Saturday, thousands are expected to gather at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for a protest called “March to Mar-a-Lago We Will Not Be Stopped.”
The route could change, but the plan is to gather between 5 and 6 p.m. at Trump Tower in West Palm Beach and march down Flagler Drive across the Intracoastal from Mar-a-Lago.
The protest will coincide with Trump’s weekend visit to his Palm Beach mansion — the first since he was inaugurated as president. The International Red Cross Ball is being held at his estate Saturday night.
