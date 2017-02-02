One Mar-a-Lago protest canceled, another one says show will go on

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys Pause

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

0:14 Schwarzenegger to Trump: 'Why don't we switch jobs?'

1:08 Trump: Pray for Arnold if we can for those ratings

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:02 Here's how a presidential candidate can qualify for Secret Service protection

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:09 Cargo shipment from Cuba arrives at Port Everglades

3:15 Laverne Cox wants government to count how many gay and transgender people live in U.S.