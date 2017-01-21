Thousands protest at Miami Women’s Rally — one of hundreds held around the globe

They may not have been able to make it to the Women’s March on Washington, but South Florida women descended onto Bayfront Park Saturday for the Women’s Rally of South Florida.
The march was one of hundreds around the globe to coincide with Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington, which drew roughly half a million people to protest President Trump and concerns that his administration and Congressional Republican leaders will set back women’s rights in several key areas, from reproductive rights to equal pay to providing healthcare to boosting the minimum wage. Hundreds of women from South Florida trekked to the nation’s capital to take part in the Women’s March on the Mall.
“We really felt it was important for the rest of the country — and people around the world — to stand in solidarity with the people who can’t make it to D.C.,” Stephanie Myers, 42, one of the organizers of the South Florida rally, had told The Herald. “The rhetoric of this cycle was just so divisive.”
Thousands of women are expected at the South Florida rally, held in the Bayfront Park amphitheater. The Miami rally will focus on an array of causes built around human rights — women’s rights, immigrant rights, LGBT rights and environmental rights.
Tracy Wilson Mourning, the philanthropist and wife of former Miami Heat star Alonzo Mourning — will head up the program, which will also include speakers from various nonprofit organizations and a live feed to watch the D.C. march.
Sherri Davis, who manages appointments and payments at an auto repair shop near Midtown Miami, had wanted to go to the women’s march in Washington but couldn’t afford it, and was very happy she could attend the protest in Miami instead. Davis, 60, was worried about losing the health insurance she’d gained under Obamacare.
“I’d literally be dead if it weren’t for Obamacare,” said Davis.
While working as an independent contractor for the court system in the late 2000’s, she’d developed COPD, sending her to the emergency rooms several times. Since she had a pre-existing condition, she couldn’t get insurance, and the costs wiped out her savings and credit, and forced her to declare bankruptcy. Since getting health insurance under Obamacare, she visits the doctor regularly and gets the medicine she needs.
“I’m terrified I’m gonna lose my insurance and that the replacement will not be financially viable,” said Davis on Friday. “Nothing they’ve proposed works. Everything they’ve proposed hurts me.”
Davis said she was also frightened by the statements and attitude she saw from Trump and the Republican Congress.
“I’m also going to protest the tone and tenor of Trump and his billionaire cabinet,” she said. “This hateful and divisive tone and vision. I am afraid of my government. I’ve never felt like this.”
The line is now going down Biscayne Blvd #WomensMarch Miami pic.twitter.com/PYbbfGI2kn— (◕(' 人 ') ◕) (@AchillesTurtle) January 21, 2017
This is just part of the line of people waiting to get into the #WomensMarch in Miami pic.twitter.com/vnoyS74fxB— Brittany Shammas (@britsham) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch Miami. This is the line a quarter mile from the entrance!✊P DOES grab back! pic.twitter.com/hiqvENg8o2— D Norman (@Tastazou) January 21, 2017
LONG lines gathering at @BayfrontParkMIA for women's rally. Speakers include @HoneyChildTracy, @MarleineBastien, and more! More on @nbc6. pic.twitter.com/ODi5ehrKBQ— Erika Glover (@ErikaGloverNBC6) January 21, 2017
Beautiful day , perfect weather in #Miami for #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/jd7A6to3e5— Laura T #WomensMarch (@lauratermini) January 21, 2017
Comments