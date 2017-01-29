300 protesters at Miami’s airport carried a message for President Trump

A national wave of protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration order hit Miami on Sunday when about 300 people demonstrated outside the airport.
Soaked from a constant drizzle amid temperatures in the 50s, a diverse group of protesters demonstrated for hours near a courtyard flanked by flagpoles at the center of Miami International Airport. Passing drivers honked their horns. Travelers took pictures and video with their cellphones.
“We are Muslims, and we love everyone and respect everyone,” said Azhar Dalal, 37. “That is what our religion teaches us.”
The Miami resident brought his wife and three young children to the protest, which was organized by 26-year-old Florida International University graduate student Allison Sardinas. Many families made up the crowd that chanted and waved signs for four hours, at times spilling into the roadway and blocking traffic.
“As an immigrant, I’m appalled with what Trump did,” said Lulu Chrzaszcz, 62. Born in the United Kingdom, she has lived in the United States for 40 years and became a naturalized citizen last year to vote in the presidential election. Trump did not win her vote. “We need to stop from going down the road he’s on.”
Lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union were present, and two Democratic members of Florida Legislature arrived to support the crowd.
“It puts us in a position where we’re helping ISIS and others recruit,” said José Javier Rodríguez, a Democratic state senator from Miami. “This is actually more dangerous than continuing the policy that we have of welcoming refugees.”
State Rep. Kionne McGhee, also a Democrat, pointed to the crowd outside the entrance to the airport hotel, speaking over their loud chants.
“Democracy is noisy,” he said.
The protest remained peaceful. Police did not report any arrests
Following protests on Saturday, a senior White House official seemed to reverse one element of the executive order Sunday. The New York Times reported that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said people with green cards from countries listed in Trump’s immigration order would not be barred from returning to the U.S.
Priebus otherwise defended the ban on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” saying the order is protecting the country from terrorist threats.
