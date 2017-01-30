Trump border wall: Bad for Mexico, huge for Mexican ad-makers

President Donald Trump’s plan to build a 2,000-mile wall along the Mexican border is pounding that nation’s economy even before the first brick — or reinforced concrete barrier — has been laid.
But there’s one industry that seems to be thriving on the idea of the border wall: Mexican ad-makers. In recent months, such high-profile companies as Corona, AeroMéxico and Tecate have rolled out Trump-inspired ads.
Grupo Modelo, the maker of Corona beer and the unofficial sponsor of many a Spring Break hangover, is known for its sun-drenched, beach-themed ads.
But the company’s latest spot runs with the message that America doesn’t need to be great again, because “América” is already great — that’s North and South America. And there’s not a single beer bottle in the ad.
Mexico’s flagship airline, AeroMéxico, recently produced this spot about borders being divisive on land but invisible from the air.
And beer-maker Tecate is taking a lighter approach, inviting people to come together around a “Tecate beer wall.”
Of course, Mexican companies aren’t the only ones getting in on the act. Pennsylvania-based camera-maker 360Fly has racked up more than 1.2 million views with this wall-themed ad that parodies Trump and shows Mexicans digging a tunnel under the wall even as the new president unveils it to a red-white-and-blue military plane flyover.
