What’s on the menu at South Beach Wine & Food?

Scrap that diet, Miami. It’s time to indulge.
The bacchanalia that is the South Beach Wine & Food Festival opens Wednesday with a pair of Fort Lauderdale events and hits its stride in earnest Thursday through Sunday, with more than 90 events throughout Miami Beach. There’s no way to hit all of them. So we’ve culled the best events for you, whether you’re on a budget or ready to splurge, are ready to party or want to take your kids.
Plus, we'll be covering events and posting pictures throughout on Instagram at @miamigrams and Facebook Live at @MiamiHeraldFood.
Under $100: 5 events under $100 at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Splurging events: Money no object at these dining events
Dessert lovers: Feed your sugar cravings at these #SOBEWFF events
Exotic dinners: Kosher barbecue, vegan dinners and other unique South Beach Wine & Food events
With kids: Fun for the young foodies at South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Vegan and vegetarian: How to do SOBEWFF like a vegan or vegetarian
The Miami Herald and Miami.com will be covering the South Beach Food & Wine Festival through social media with photos, Facebook Live and updated news.
