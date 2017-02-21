Money is no object at these five South Beach Wine & Food dining events

0:16 Miami coach Larranaga dances with team after beating No. 18 Virginia Pause

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

2:48 Trump makes first appearance at National Museum of African American History

1:09 Dolphins' Albert: We got punched in the mouth

1:21 Dolphins Cancer Challenge VII

1:02 Harlem Globetrotter makes trick shots over water in Tampa

2:08 He stopped in a convenience store for a snack, then an SUV plows through

1:39 Construction equipment stolen from Hialeah Gardens business

1:07 Florida lawmakers want to reform school assessment schedule