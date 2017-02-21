How to do SOBEWFF like a vegan or vegetarian

Just because we are meat-obsessed doesn’t mean the South Beach Wine & Food Festival caters only to carnivores.
Vegans and vegetarians alike will be happy to know they haven’t been forgotten because there are happy hours, dinners and parties aplenty that line up with your dietary preferences. There are also celebrity chefs, cocktail competitions and even some downward dogging. Pique your interest yet?
Vegan Dinner hosted by Chloe Coscarelli and Matthew Kenney
For those living a cruelty-free, plant-based existence, there’s no better event than the Vegan Dinner happening at Wynwood’s Plant Food and Wine. You may have heard of chef Chloe, as she was the first vegan chef to win a culinary competition on national television on Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars.” And co-host Matthew Kenney is one of the country’s top vegan chefs as well as the owner of Plant (with a second location in Southern California) and the upcoming plnthouse in the 1 Hotel South Beach. Enjoy a specially curated dinner with exceptionally paired glasses of wine — all sans animal products.
7-10 p.m. Saturday at Plant Food and Wine, 105 NE 24th St., Wynwood; $250
The Art of Tiki hosted by Robert Irvine
If an evening replete with tropical drinks is something you fancy, the Art of Tiki is for you. Bartenders and tiki joints from around the country will be gathering here to face off in fierce competition, creating cocktails featuring Rhum Barbancourt, all to be crowned Tiki Queen or King. Enjoy Polynesian-inspired libations and light bites while chef Irvine and Co. keep you plenty entertained.
10 p.m.-midnight Friday at Surfcomber, A Kimpton Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., South Beach; $95
Buddhas and Bellinis
Few things pair better with a plant-based lifestyle than yoga. Lucky for you, there’s a great event happening two days in a row during the SOBEWFF that combines sipping and stretching. Vegetarians and vegans can enjoy a rejuvenating yoga session taught by Dawn B., followed by a brief panel on health and self-care by Julie Smoklyansky, wellness advocate and CEO of Lifeway Foods. End the event with some crisp bellinis or (for the non-vegans) a few sips of Lifeway Kefir.
10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday-Sunday at Loews Miami Beach Hotel Americana Lawn, 1601 Collins Ave., South Beach; $35
