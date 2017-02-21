Fun for the young foodies at South Beach Wine & Food Festival

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s return is great news for the food lovers. But what about the kids?
The majority of events will be for 21 and over, but that doesn’t mean you have to leave the kids behind for everything. The Badia Fun and Fit as a Family event happening at Jungle Island is just the place to take your budding gourmands. Here’s what you need to know.
Who’s attending
As is commonplace for all things SOBEWFF, this event will feature a number of high-profile celebrity chefs along with a few well-renowned locals. Duff Goldman (star of “Ace of Cakes,” “Cake Master” and other “sweet” reality shows) will be in attendance, along with former NFL player and Food Network Star Eddie Jackson, “Restaurant: Impossible” host Robert Irvine, and the stars of “Rev Run’s Sunday Supper,” Joseph (Rev Run) Simmons and his wife, Justine Simmons. “Bizarre Foods” host Andrew Zimmern will also be cooking with the kids on Sunday.
What the kids will love
The point of this event is to introduce youngsters to the world of cooking, and they will certainly enjoy helping to prepare delicious meals with the guidance of celebrity chefs. There will be four interactive demos at the Goya Foods Kidz Kitchen inside Jungle Island’s Serpentarium, including at least one featuring bugs. (You can guess which chef will be responsible for this one.)
There will also be food samplings, and kids will definitely dig visiting the on-site food garden and taking part in accessible physical fitness activities. And because the event takes place inside Jungle Island, your little ones will also get the chance to explore the park and see parrots, tigers, sloths, turtles, orangutans and more up close.
What you’ll dig
If you’re a Food Network, Travel Channel, or Cooking Channel junkie, you’ll simply be psyched at seeing some of these celeb chefs in person. There will also be opportunities for book signings with Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine, Duff Goldman and Adrianne Calvo.
Get in for free
The festival is hosting a contest called “10 Days of Giveaways.” Fans can participate by liking Jungle Island’s Facebook page and answering a few questions about the fest in exchange for the chance to win tickets to Fun and Fit as a Family. Even if you don’t win free tickets, Badia’s Fun and Fit as a Family event is affordable at $20 per person, per day. And if you happen to be a Jungle Island annual family pass holder, you get in free.
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; $20, free for annual pass holders
