5 events under $100 at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Here are five events that won’t break the bank at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.
Yet you’ll still be able to get up close and personal with celebrity chefs such as the platinum-haired, tattoo-covered, hardware-wearing Guy Fieri and Cleveland’s Iron Chef Michael Symon, whose laugh is as familiar as his cooking chops.
Craft-y Happy Hour
If you haven’t already been to trendy South Beach hot spot Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, here’s your chance. The event is a collab with the organizers of Craft Spirits Fest for the spirits and mixology party. The walk-around tastings include craft, small batch and artisanal spirits.
5-7 p.m. Thursday, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; $95
Brickell City Centre after dark
Miami’s newest megaplex, Downtown Brickell City Centre, is getting in on the South Beach Wine & Food Fest action with chef Symon. The Iron Chef and his wife Liz host the late-night event, where you’ll sample pairings from the many restaurants housed in the City Centre.
10 p.m. to midnight Thursday, 701 S. Miami Ave.; $95
Bacardi on the Beach with beats by Rev Run and DJ Ruckus
He’s a preacher now, but Rev Run hasn’t forgotten his hip-hop roots from his days with Run-D.M.C. He’ll be rapping to DJ Ruckus’ beats beachside at The Delano Hotel. Dig into a Cuban frita from El Rey de las Fritas, fresh and tart Peruvian ceviche from My Ceviche, nibbles from Ariete, Bistro bites from Pinch Kitchen, Mexican tacos from Naked Taco, burgers from Shake Shack, Cuban goodies from Versailles, treats from Barley, Argentinian-inspired fare from Novecento and frozen treats from Azucar Ice Cream.
9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Delano Hotel, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $100.
Food Fight hosted by Guy Fieri
Fieri takes the helm during Food Fight at Monty’s South Beach. The event pits food world celebrities in a late-night, interactive trivia game show for which Fieri plays host. Watch as Robert Irvine, Alex Guarnaschelli, Scott Conant, Valerie Bertinelli and Marc Murphy play along with several of Miami own culinary stars including Bernie Matz from Ricky’s, Brian Mullins of Ms. Cheezious, Peter Vauthy of Red, The Steakhouse and Josh Capon of Lure Fishbar.
10 p.m.-midnight Saturday, 300 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; $95.
Comments