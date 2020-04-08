One defensive need that must be addressed in the NFL Draft and where Dolphins can turn

The Dolphins upgraded their roster significantly in free agency, but two need areas weren’t addressed: offensive line (we explained why here) and defensive tackle.

There’s still a need for another run-stuffing tackle to supplement Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins — someone who could provide a somewhat better version of what John Jenkins gave Miami last year and someone with the girth to play nose tackle and reduce the need to play Godchaux quite as much.

Keep in mind that Godchaux’s 718 defensive snaps were 20th-most among interior defenders last season.

And though Godchaux is a solid player — often better than that — at 6-3 and 311 pounds, there is a need for a 330-pound behemoth to take some snaps at nose tackle, provided he’s productive and not merely a big body.

Pro Football Focus rated Godchaux and Wilkins (who often plays end in a 3-4) tied for 74th among 117 defensive tackles last season.

Surprisingly, the Dolphins didn’t attempt to sign any of the top defensive tackles in free agency, such as D.J. Reader, although they addressed need areas with their 10 acquisitions.

It’s also important to note that new edge player Emmanuel Ogbah, at 275 pounds, can move inside to defensive tackle on third down.

But they still could use an immovable, skilled 345-pounder like former Dolphins nose tackle Paul Soliai. Those players, of course, aren’t easy to find.

They’re likely going to need to look to the NFL draft to augment the position.

Some names to keep in mind:

▪ Auburn’s 6-5, 326-pound Derrick Brown:

The Dolphins hold him in high regard, and coach Brian Flores and his assistants spent time with him during a private three-hour session with Tigers draft prospects March 5 in Alabama.

But Brown would be an option only if the Dolphins surprisingly pass on a quarterback at No. 5. He had 54 tackles (including 11.5 for loss) four sacks and two forced fumbles last season.

“He’s not Aaron Donald, but he does have the explosive athletic ability to penetrate past centers and guards,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper said.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein calls him a “defensive tackle with a rare combination of size and disruptive traits who frequently bludgeoned inferior competition across from him. He could become a high-impact starter early in his career with an All-Pro ceiling and good starter floor.”

▪ South Carolina’s 6-5, 324-pound Javon Kinlaw:

Would be an interesting option at No. 18 if he’s there, but that seems increasingly doubtful.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper, in his latest mock, has Kinlaw going ninth, two spots after Brown.

Kinlaw had 35 tackles and six sacks last season and was first-team All Southeastern Conference.

“His Senior Bowl performance a month ago showed us all just how dominant he can be on the interior,” said ESPN’s Todd McShay, who mocks him 19th.

Zierlein’s take: “For a player with so many elite physical traits, Kinlaw’s tape was much more inconsistent than expected. He had moments where he was able to use his size, length and power to overwhelm opponents, but poor pad level and an inability to harness his energy coming off the snap led to body control and balance issues that prevented him from reaching his full potential.”

Still, “no matter the front, Kinlaw’s traits and potential could make him a solid starter early in his career,” Zierlein said.

▪ Utah’s 6-3, 330-pound Leki Fotu:

He had 29 tackles, including nine for loss last season, and three sacks. The Dolphins like him and recently did a video-conference with him. He’s a legitimate Day 2 option.

Zierlein’s take: “Fotu was put into position to try to make plays in the Utah scheme, but with his massive frame and natural strength, he’s much more likely to be groomed as a two-gapping, odd-front nose. His athletic ability is fairly impressive for his size, but his impact in the biggest games felt a little overstated after studying tape. His draft value could be capped because he’s an early down player who offers no real rush value.”

▪ Alabama’s 6-6, 311-pounder Raekwon Davis:

He had 10 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a sophomore but trended downward since (8.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in the past 26 games).

If the Dolphins take him at 39 — if he’s available — it would be because of his physical gifts and a sense that he could return to his sophomore form.

We’re told the Dolphins planned to send multiple officials to meet with Davis at Alabama’s since-canceled Pro Day.

“He was all over the backfield in 2017, but hasn’t made nearly as many plays — against the run or pass — since then,” Zierlein noted. “Despite possessing unique traits and the potential to dominate, his upside could be a moving target based upon maturity level and continued growth as a rusher.”

Zierlein rates him higher than most: “He should be a first-round pick who can come in and start right away for an odd or even front defense.”

▪ Texas A&M’s Justin Madubuike:

An option if he falls to 39, though at 6-3, 293 pounds, he’s smaller than Godchaux.

He had 45 tackles (11.5 for loss) and 5.5 sacks last season, then ran an impressive 4.83 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

“He wreaked havoc on SEC offensive linemen,” said Kiper, who slots him 27th.

Zierlein calls him an “undersized early-entry defensive tackle who lacks NFL mass but gets wins with leverage, strength and quickness. Madubuike projects as a rotational one-gapping tackle with upward mobility, but the floor is a little lower, due to size and scheme limitations.”

▪ TCU’s 6-3, 290-pound Ross Blacklock:

He had 40 tackles (including nine for loss) and three sacks last season, but I would be skeptical from a Dolphins perspective because his run defense isn’t consistent enough and he’s undersized as a nose.

ESPN’s Todd McShay mocks him 20th, which is higher than most.

Zierlein’s take: “He’s a hit-or-miss run defender, but he’s a relentless pass rusher with elite lateral quickness and change of direction.”

▪ Oklahoma’s 6-2, 304-pound Neville Gallimore:

He had 29 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks and two forced fumbles as a senior. “Unless he turns the flashes into a finished product, his future may be as a rotation tackle,” Zierlein said “NFL potential may be limited by a lack of leverage and contact balance.”

He could be third-round option for Miami.

▪ Ohio State’s 6-4, 320-pound Davon Hamilton:

He had 29 tackles (10.5 for loss) and six sacks as a fifth-year senior.

Lindy’s Pro Football Draft Preview compares him, coincidentally, to Godchaux, though Hamilton is bigger. Like Godchaux, “he’ll never wow with splash plays or turn into a star on the defensive line,” the publication said. “Both are 3-techniques with modest anchors but they will win effort and awareness.”

Zierlein said: “His draft stock could be tied to how teams view his upside as a pass rusher. Potential third-round option.”

▪ LSU’s 6-2, 308-pound Rashard Lawrence:

He finished with 28 tackles (6.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks and three pass breakups last season. “Plays with dog mentality and is ready to turn any rep into a street fight if he needs to,” Zierlein said. “Lawrence’s leadership and toughness stand out.”

Other defensive tackle options for the third day of the draft include Baylor’s James Lynch (295 pounds), Penn State’s Robert Windsor (285), Mississippi teammates Josiah Coatney (308) and Benito Jones (321), Nebraska’s Darrion Daniels (325), Missouri’s Jordan Elliott (315), West Georgia’s Auzoyah Alufohai (327) and Utah’s John Penisini (328).

Miami has met with another third-day defensive tackle option, North Carolina State’s Larrell Murchison.

Beyond Wilkins and Godchaux, the Dolphins have a couple of interesting young defensive tackle prospects in 6-6, 301-pound end/tackle Zach Sieler and 6-2, 300-pound former UM standout Gerald Willis.

Godchaux, who had two tackles for loss in the first 15 games and then two against New England in the finale, could receive a contract extension in the months ahead. He’s eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after 2020.

But more is needed at the position, and this assuredly will be addressed among Miami’s 14 draft picks, and potentially in the aftermath of the draft, too.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and Co. did good work finding capable defensive tackles in the later stages of the 2017 draft with Godchaux (fifth round) and Vincent Taylor (sixth round). They need to have similar success in this draft.

