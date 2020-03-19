The Dolphins’ offensive tackle plan coming into focus. And Miami signs defensive back.

The Dolphins’ three-day free agent spending spree this week delivered four front-seven defenders, the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, a new and better left guard, a new and probably better center, a new 1 or 1A running back and a new safety/special teams ace.

What it did not bring is an answer to one of the roster’s most glaring shortcomings: left tackle.

And there are two reasons for that:

1) The Dolphins weren’t enamored with this group of free agent tackles.

2) The Dolphins believe they can find a long-term starting tackle early in the draft, with Georgia’s Andrew Thomas and Houston’s Josh Jones strong possibilities at No. 18, Southern California’s Austin Jackson an option at No. 26, and TCU’s Lucas Niang, Connecticut’s Matt Peart and Georgia’s Isaiah Wilson among second-day options.

(It’s expected that Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Louisville’s Mekhi Bechton and Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs will be off the board by 18, though all those tackles would be an option at No. 5 if Miami surprisingly doesn’t draft a quarterback with their first of three first-round picks.)

What has become clear is this: Unless the Dolphins surprisingly make a trade for Washington’s 31-year-old Trent WIlliams — which would run counter to their new team-building approach of signing younger players without significant past health issues — then they’re not going to find a sure-fire, above-average veteran starting left tackle during the next few months.

At some point, the Dolphins likely will sign a veteran — someone such as Jordan Mills last season — who would provide an alternative to Julien Davenport if their early round rookie offensive tackle isn’t ready to start immediately.

But I have found it notable that Miami hasn’t made this at all a priority early in free agency.

As of Wednesday night, the Dolphins had not pursued free agent and nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters, who’s 38 but remained effective as an Eagles starter last season.

They had not pursued Jets free agent Kelvin Beachum, who started 60 games during the past four seasons and played for new Dolphins offensive line coach Steve Marshall in New York. Nor did they call on Rashaad Coward, who started nine games for the Bears last season.

They called about Jets free agent right tackle Brandon Shell but never seriously pursued him before he agreed to terms with Seattle on Wednesday night.

They didn’t make a strong run at former Patriots starting tackle Cameron Fleming, who committed to the Giants on Wednesday. They had not tried to sign another former Patriot, LaAdrian Waddle. They have not called on Demar Dotson, who started 15 games for Tampa Bay last season and is primarily a right tackle.

Perhaps Miami, in the coming days, will look to one of the remaining players among the middling group of free agents still available.

Beyond Peters and Beachum, here’s who left:

Cornelius Lucas (eight starts for the Bears last season), Marshall Newhouse (journeyman was needed for nine starts with Pats last season), Germain Ifedi (16 starts for Seattle last year but more of a right tackle)...

James Hurst (28 starts for the Ravens over the past three years; but facing a four-game suspension to start next season), Cordy Glenn (18 starts for the Bengals during the past two years), Carolina’s Daryl Williams (who might be better at guard)...

Dakota Dozier (four starts for Minnesota last season and perhaps better at guard), Jared Veldheer (veteran starter is 32 and appeared in only two games last season), Ty Sambrailo (13 starts in five NFL seasons), Chris Clark (seven starts for Houston last season), Rodrick Johnson (three starts for Houston)...

Josh Wells (11 starts in 5 seasons), Jake Rodgers (one start for Denver), plus Mills (cut by the Dolphins four months after he signed) and Ja’Marcus Webb (been there, done that with Dolphins with both Mills and Webb). Webb, now a free agent, allowed seven sacks and PFF rated him 83rd among 83 qualifying tackles.

Perhaps they could still call Beachum, who would be a decent fallback plan, though the fact they hadn’t as of Wednesday evening is notable.

And that’s pretty much the extent of what’s left in free agency.

Translation: If the Dolphins need to find a 2020 starter from the aforementioned group, things wouldn’t have gone as planned.

Though starting right tackle Jesse Davis can play left tackle if needed (that wouldn’t be ideal), the Dolphins’ only other real option (currently under contract) to start in 2020 at left tackle is Davenport, and that, too, would be less than ideal.

Davenport, acquired in the Laremy Tunsil trade with Houston, played better late in the year, but not well overall. PFF rated him 69th among 82 qualifying tackles. Despite playing in only eight games, he allowed six sacks and 32 quarterback pressures, and PFF rated him 120th among all 126 offensive tackles in run blocking.

The Dolphins badly want it to work with Davenport — at the very least as a No. 3 tackle — but after leading the league in sacks and pressures allowed with the Texans in 2018, he showed only limited improvement as a Dolphin. Perhaps he can develop enough to be a third tackle. Expecting him to be a long-term starter is unrealistic.

And that’s why in an ideal world, the Dolphins will find their starting left tackle high in the 2020 draft.

COLBERT RE-SIGNS

A day after he wasn’t tendered by the Dolphins, safety Adrian Colbert signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with Miami, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Colbert, who spent his final college season at the University of Miami after transferring from Texas, appeared in six games and started five for the Dolphins late last season after being claimed off waivers from San Francisco.

Colbert, who had 22 tackles last season, joins Bobby McCain, Eric Rowe, Stephen Parker, new addition Clayton Fejedelem (signed away from the Bengals this week) and Montre Hartage as safeties under contract.