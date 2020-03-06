Details on the Miami Dolphins’ secret session with top Auburn prospects in NFL Draft

It’s not unusual for Dolphins general manager Chris Grier to attend a Pro Day for a major FBS program, but when his head coach and defensive coordinator accompany him, that’s sure to raise eyebrows.

According to a league source, Grier, coach Brian Flores, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and multiple other Dolphins officials went to Auburn for a comprehensive two-day evaluation of the school’s top NFL Draft prospects, including three defensive players expected to go in the top 40 of next month’s NFL Draft, potentially all in the first round.

That group included likely top seven-pick Derrick Brown, who is considered the draft’s best defensive tackle; potential first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and defensive end/tackle Marlon Davidson.

The Dolphins’ contingent watched all of them work out at Auburn’s Pro Day on Friday.

But more notable is what these top Dolphins officials did with the Auburn prospects in a more private setting Thursday. Grier, Flores and other Dolphins coaches took all of Auburn’s draft-eligible defensive prospects into a room and did a defensive install with them.

Flores sat with the defensive linemen during the install, to get a close read on how Brown and Davidson soaked up the information, their level of focus and the questions they asked.

Then the Dolphins asked those players what they learned in the classroom.

The Dolphins believe that’s a valuable tool in determining which players are sharp and studious enough to retain the nuances of a sophisticated defense.

According to someone in attendance, Flores was very serious during the meeting, not tipping his hand about which players he liked.

The Dolphins were the only team that conducted such a group meeting with Auburn players.

The talent in the room was considerable.

Brown was a first-team All American last season, producing 55 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and four pass breakups, with two forced fumbles. He could be an option at No. 5 for the Dolphins if there’s no quarterback available that Miami believes is worthy of the fifth overall pick.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein calls him a “defensive tackle with a rare combination of size and disruptive traits who frequently bludgeoned inferior competition across from him. Brown’s snap quickness allows him to take muddy running lanes by re-setting the line of scrimmage. He could become a high-impact starter early in his career with an All-Pro ceiling and good starter floor.”

Igbinoghene, who had no interceptions and seven passes defended last season, has risen in the eyes of some because of his athleticism, upside and physicality and high-end abilities as a returner.

ESPN’s Todd McShay has him going 29th in his mock draft as the third cornerback off the board, behind Ohio State’s Jeffrey Okudah (a very likely top 10 pick) and UF’s CJ Henderson. He would be a potential option for Miami at No. 26.

“He’s one that’s really explosive,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said of Igbinoghene. “A former wide receiver, he was a track guy. They moved him to corner. Really, really ultra twitched up. I think he’ll get drafted in the second round based off traits, but there’s still some development to take place there.”

Davidson — who had 48 tackles, 11.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks — also is viewed as a potential late first- or early second-round pick.

“Davidson has inside/outside versatility, and he plays extremely hard,” Jeremiah said.

Zierlein said of the 6-4, 303-pound Davidson: “Four-year starter who posted elevated production against the run and pass as a senior. Davidson has been durable and his play consistent, but he fails to really stand out in the shadow of teammate Derrick Brown.

“The team who drafts him will need to determine how best to utilize him because despite his build, he’s most effective when playing outside the tackle. He’s athletic enough to work as a base 4-3 end with sub-rush talent.”

Two Auburn players are considered potential mid-round picks: left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho Jr. and defensive end/outside linebacker Nick Koe (seven sacks in 2018, none last year).

Here’s my Friday Heat piece from New Orleans with some perspective on the historical season Duncan Robinson is having.