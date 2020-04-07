Dolphins reaching out to linemen. And where Dolphins are hurt more than others by pandemic

Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier (left) and coach Brian Flores, seen here watching an offseason practice, have been speaking with draft prospects. adiaz@miamiherald.com

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins NFL Draft notes on a Tuesday night:

▪ Aware they need to add quality and depth both at tackle and in the interior of their offensive line, the Dolphins have been reaching out to several prospects recently.

We reported Monday that the Dolphins planned to invite Louisiana offensive line teammates Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson for “30” visits to their team headquarters before the NFL canceled those visits because of the health crisis.

According to a source, the Dolphins also previously invited Southern California offensive tackle Austin Jackson to team headquarters for one of their 30 permitted pre-draft visits, but had to cancel it when the NFL banned 30 visits effective March 15.

The Dolphins also had conversations with Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, though it’s doubtful he will be there at No. 18.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have been doing video-conference sessions with several offensive line prospects that interest them, including Georgia left tackle Andrew Thomas (would be highly tempting if he falls to 18) and two potential second-day centers who can play guard: Temple’s Matt Hennessy and Washington’s Nick Harris.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said Hennessy, who started three years at center for Temple and was a third-team AP All American last season, “uses hand placement, leverage and athletic ability to make up for his lack of mass and length.”

Harris started at center for the Huskies the past two years and was first-team All-Pac 12 both years. Zierlein said his “body type belies his impressive foot quickness and ability to make all the move blocks needed from his position. His ability to sustain both run and pass blocks speaks to his consistency of effort.”

Hennessy, Roberts, Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz, LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry and Michigan center Cesar Ruiz are the top center/guards, and Miami has varying interest in each of them.

Hunt, Oregon’s Shane Lemieux and Michigan’s Ben Bredeson are considered among the top guards.

▪ An official in contact with the Dolphins said it was clear from his conversations that Miami does not believe it has a starting left tackle on its roster. From how we hear it, that’s the position on the team where the Dolphins would feel most vulnerable if they don’t add a better player in the draft process or beyond.

There’s obviously the need to augment running back, quarterback, right guard, defensive tackle, linebacker, safety and nickel corner, but left tackle is the position they believe they absolutely must find immediate help in the draft.

They aren’t ready to give up on Julien Davenport, but after allowing six sacks and 32 pressures in eight games last season, the Dolphins don’t view him as a starter at this point, from what we’re told.

▪ One area where the pandemic affects the Dolphins more than most teams is the league-required cancellation of its local day, when NFL teams typically can work out any players who attended college or high school in their geographic area.

And because South Florida is so rich in talent, the Dolphins’ local pro day generally attracted some of the most talent in the league. For the Dolphins, that local day had been scheduled this week before all player/team in-person contact was banned by the league.

Not only could the Dolphins work out dozens of players at their Pro Day (which isn’t permitted during “30 visits”), but the local players they particularly liked could come to the facility the night before for dinner and meetings. Miami wanted to do that this year with numerous prospects, including North Carolina defensive lineman (and Deerfield Beach High alum) Jason Strowbridge, and the top prospects from UM. Now that won’t be possible.

And if a local player wanted to visit the Dolphins on a different day than the Dolphins’ local workout day, that too could be done, historically, without it counting as a 30 visit.

For example, Utah’s Zack Moss, a Hallandale High alum and considered one of the top 10 running backs in the draft, wanted to visit Dolphins headquarters in the days before the draft because he was scheduled to train in Los Angeles this week and wouldn’t have been able to attend their local day.

With such a meeting now not permitted, Moss and the Dolphins have discussed doing a video-conference session instead.

Among other top 2019 draft prospects who could have visited the Dolphins on their local day or any day in normal years: Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy, UF cornerback CJ Henderson, Michigan linebacker Josh Uche and Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette. All attended high school in South Florida.

▪ The Dolphins have shown interest in Utah defensive tackle Leki Fotu and did a video-conference session with him.

Fotu, at 330 pounds, is a second-day possibility and the type of behemoth run-stuffing nose tackle that the Dolphins could use.

Zierlein said of Fotu: “Was put into position to try to make plays in the Utah scheme, but with his massive frame and natural strength, he’s much more likely to be groomed as a two-gapping, odd-front nose.”

▪ The Dolphins have interviewed several of the projected day three or free agent quarterbacks.

They’ve shown interest in FIU’s James Morgan, whose stock appears to be rising league wide.

They had two team officials, including tight ends coach (and former Houston Texans offensive coordinator and QB coach) George Godsey interview Michigan’s Shea Patterson outside South Florida last month before in-person contact was banned. The Dolphins also interviewed James Madison’s Ben DiNucci, who last season completed 70 percent of his passes, threw 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions, and threw for 3441 yards and ran for 569 yards and seven touchdowns.

The problem is that the Dolphins likely won’t be in position to add a second quarterback in the draft unless they surprisingly trade Josh Rosen, and there’s no indication that’s going to happen. So if the Dolphins emerge from the draft with Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert, there’s little chance they would keep a fourth quarterback on the roster, joining Ryan Fitzpatrick, Rosen and Tua or Herbert.

▪ Quick stuff: NFL Net’s Daniel Jeremiah, in his latest mock draft released Tuesday, has Miami taking Herbert over Tua at No. 5 (“I have Tua Tagovailoa rated higher than Herbert, but I think there’s a legitimate chance the Oregon QB goes ahead of Tua,” Jeremiah said); Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos at 18 (“would give the Dolphins some much-needed edge rush. The more I studied him, the more I liked him”) and Houston left tackle Josh Jones at 26 (“The Dolphins must address the offensive line in this draft. I could see them doubling up in the next round).”...

Mel Kiper’s ESPN comments Tuesday about the Dolphins’ decision at 5: “What’s going against Tagovailoa right now is that the Dolphins can’t do an in-person checkup with their team doctor (the latest reports are that Tagovailoa has recovered from his hip and ankle injuries) because of the travel restrictions as part of the coronavirus pandemic. Prospects can only do virtual visits with teams, and that could have an effect on guys who are rehabbing injuries.

“There has been some buzz around Herbert to Miami, but it’s still early. He is likely to be on the board at No. 5, whereas the Dolphins might have to trade up for Tagovailoa. Do they like Tagovailoa enough to use some of that capital to trade up? What happens if both quarterbacks are on the board at No. 5? That’s what makes Miami the most interesting team in this draft.”

