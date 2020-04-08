Miami Herald Logo
Dolphins podcast: Separating NFL Draft fact from fiction as we enter the stretch run

Things have got to be getting tense in Dolphinsland.

W ha’ve reached that point of the offseason where evaluation ends and decisions are made.

Unfortunately, not all the information is available this year. Coronavirus has eliminated travel, which in turn eliminated facility visits for players.

How’s Tua Tagovailoa’s health? No team knows for sure.

Which is why the Dolphins should do everything they can to trade up to the first pick and take Joe Burrow.

We discuss the plausibility of such a trade, get into Justin Herbert’s sledgehammer form and much more in this week’s Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero has covered the Miami Dolphins and the NFL since 1990, so longer than many players on the current roster have been alive and since many coaches on the team were in middle school. He was a 2016 APSE Top 3 columnist nationwide. He is one of 48 Pro Football Hall of Fame voters. He is an Associated Press All-Pro and awards voter. He’s covered Dolphins games in London, Berlin, Mexico City and Tokyo. He has covered 25 Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, and the Olympics.
