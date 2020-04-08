Dolphins podcast: Separating NFL Draft fact from fiction as we enter the stretch run

Things have got to be getting tense in Dolphinsland.

W ha’ve reached that point of the offseason where evaluation ends and decisions are made.

Unfortunately, not all the information is available this year. Coronavirus has eliminated travel, which in turn eliminated facility visits for players.

How’s Tua Tagovailoa’s health? No team knows for sure.

Which is why the Dolphins should do everything they can to trade up to the first pick and take Joe Burrow.

We discuss the plausibility of such a trade, get into Justin Herbert’s sledgehammer form and much more in this week’s Dolphins in Depth podcast.