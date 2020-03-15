A look at each Dolphins cornerback, new insight on how they played and where they stand

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard AP

This week, we’re taking an in-depth look at every player on the Dolphins roster, with revealing metrics, how they compared to others in the league, their contract status and whether they’re worth keeping.

Today, we cover cornerbacks in part 5 of a 7-part series, with new players permitted to sign with teams as early as Wednesday afternoon and speak with teams as early as Monday:

XAVIEN HOWARD

▪ Contract status: Due $11.9 million next season in the first year of a five-year extension that could be worth $75 million. Base salary for next season becomes guaranteed on March 20.

▪ The metrics: Limited to just five games and 322 snaps because of a knee injury, Howard went from among the NFL leaders in cornerback coverage metrics in 2018 to the bottom tier in 2019, with 16 of 24 passes thrown against him caught for 219 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Quarterbacks had a 117.9 passer rating against him, down from 62.6 the previous season. He also was Miami’s second-worst cornerback against the run and bottom quarter of the league in that category, per Pro Football Focus. Then he was arrested on a domestic battery charge on Jan. 1 before charges were late dropped. A forgettable season, to be sure.

▪ The future: Likely will return as Miami’s No. 1 cornerback but stands at risk of a multigame NFL suspension because of the league’s personal conduct policy, despite charges being dropped.

The other question is whether his knees will hold up after multiple surgeries in recent years.

NIK NEEDHAM

▪ Contract status: Under contract for 2020 at $585,000, then will be exclusive rights free agent.

▪ The metrics: Entering December, Needham was in the top 30 in the league in passer rating against. But he struggled over the final month and finished with a 116.6 opponent passer rating in his coverage area, allowing 44 of 74 passes thrown against him to be caught, for 651 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

He tied Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones for the most touchdowns allowed among cornerbacks, but Needham was targeted 74 times, Murphy 103 times. On the plus side, he was around the ball a lot; ranked easily in the top half among corners against the run; and exceeded all expectations as an undrafted rookie. Led Dolphins cornerbacks with 743 defensive snaps.

▪ The future: The Dolphins like Needham’s potential and even though Miami likely will look for a better starter, he should be in the mix for the No. 3 corner job or potentially the nickel job.

JOMAL WILTZ

▪ Contract status: Under contract for $585,000 next season and then will become an exclusive rights free agent.

▪ The metrics: Played better after a poor start but his overall numbers weren’t great: 40 completions in 62 targets for 439 yards, four touchdowns, one interception and a 100.1 passer rating in his coverage area.

Also graded out third-worst among Miami’s corners against the run, per PFF, ranking ahead of only Tae Hayes and Howard. Finished second on the team in cornerback snaps with 600.

▪ The future: The Dolphins like him, but he assuredly will get competition for the nickel corner job. Signing a free agent or trying Needham there would be among other options. So would moving Bobby McCain back to that position from safety.

TAE HAYES

▪ Contract status: Under contract for 2020 at $585,000, then will become exclusive rights free agent in 2021.

▪ The metrics: Played very well in his late-season, two-game, 107-defensive-snap audition, allowing just three of 16 passes thrown against him to be caught, for 55 yards, and a 41.4 passer rating.

▪ The future: The former Jaguars undrafted rookie has a legitimate chance to win a backup job in 2020 if he builds on his impressive close to the 2019 season. He had only 24 plays against the run, but graded out worst among Miami’s corners in that area, per PFF.

RYAN LEWIS

▪ Contract status: Under contract for $660,000 next season, then will be restricted free agent in 2021.

▪ The metrics: Was decent in eight games and 293 snaps, allowing 19 of 34 passes to be caught for too many yards (291), but one touchdown and one interception and a solid 81.9 passer rating in his coverage area. Also, graded out best of any Miami cornerback against the run, per PFF.

▪ The future: Displayed enough to get a chance to compete with Ken Webster, Hayes, Needham and others for a No. 3, 4 or 5 cornerback job in training camp.

KEN WEBSTER

▪ Contract status: Under contract next three seasons, including $585,000 next season.

▪ The metrics: Before going on injured reserve in November, the former Patriots rookie seventh-rounder displayed some ability in 226 defensive snaps, allowing 15 of 26 passes in his coverage area to be caught for 215 yards and a touchdown (97.4 rating). Also, graded out second-best among Miami’s corners against the run.

▪ The future: Showed enough before his injury to earn a look in training camp. Will be competing with many for a backup cornerback job.

LINDEN STEPHENS

▪ Contract status: Exclusive rights free agent, requiring only a one-year minimum offer to retain rights.

▪ The metrics: Allowed three of three passes in his coverage area to be caught for 42 yards, equaling an 118.8 passer rating, in 31 defensive snaps.

▪ The future: Stephens had stints with four teams previously but never had appeared in a game, at age 24, until late in the season for Miami. If Miami tenders him, he’s a long shot to make the team in 2020.

NATE BROOKS

▪Contract status: Exclusive rights free agent, requiring only one-year minimum offer to retain rights.

▪ The metrics: The former Patriots practice squad rookie allowed eight passes in 13 targets to be caught for 127 yards and a touchdown, equaling a 119.7 rating in his passer rating. Played 91 defensive snaps.

▪ The future: The Dolphins see some upside there and could bring him to camp. But he will need a great camp and preseason to have a chance to make the 53.

Also under contract: Cordrea Tankersley, who’s due $749,000 last season in the final year of his contract but hasn’t played in a year-and-a-half because of knee surgery. He needs a great offseason and training camp to stick.

The Dolphins are expected to add cornerbacks in free agency and the NFL Draft.

