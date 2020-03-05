Most Miami Dolphins’ offensive linemen facing uncertain futures. Where each stands.

Over the next 10 days, we’re going to be taking an in-depth look at every player on the Dolphins roster, with revealing metrics, how they compared to others in the league, their contract status and whether they’re worth keeping.

Today, in part 1 of a 7-part series, we explore the offensive line, an area where Miami expects to find help in both free agency and the draft. The Dolphins have told people they like the tackle class in this draft and could find a longterm answer there.

A look at all the linemen under contract:

DANIEL KILGORE

▪ Contract status: Has one season left on his deal, but Kilgore’s $3.1 million salary isn’t guaranteed next season, and Miami would save his entire $3.6 million cap hit by cutting him.

▪ How he played: Decently. Pro Football Focus rated him 17th among 38 qualifying centers — 12th as a pass blocker and 23rd as a run blocker. He allowed three sacks (tied for fourth-most among centers) and 19 pressures (tied for 12th most) and committed four penalties.

▪ The future: Kilgore is a tough call, considering his contract gives Miami flexibility to wipe his salary and cap hit off the books. He’s still adequate (better than that at times) and a very good leader, but you would like more push in the run game. He’ll be 32 next season. It was interesting that general manager Chris Grier publicly stopped short of assuring he will return next season.

And according to a league source, Miami has shown preliminary interest in Patriots impending free agent center Ted Karras, suggesting the Dolphins are inclined to at least explore an upgrade at the position.

JESSE DAVIS

▪ Contract status: Three years left on contract; due $3.9 million next season.

▪ How he played: In his first year at right tackle, Davis struggled at times but played better late in the year and finished ranked 63rd among 83 qualifying tackles, per PFF. In 975 snaps, he allowed four sacks (not an outrageous number) and 42 pressures. His run blocking grades were in the lowest 30 percent of tackles.

▪ The future: Davis will be a starter next season, but the question is whether it will be at guard or tackle. He said he hopes the Dolphins inform him where he will play by late April, because he wants to be a bit heavier if he remains at tackle.

With Miami needing to find a left tackle, perhaps Davis gets another year at right tackle. It was notable that former offensive line coach Dave DuGeglielmo said Davis’ first really good game at tackle didn’t come until Dec. 1 against Philadelphia. But he played pretty well in December.

JULIEN DAVENPORT

▪ Contract status: Has one year left on his contract at $735,000.

▪ How he played: Better late in the year, but not well overall. PFF rated him 69th among 82 qualifying tackles. Despite playing in only eight games, he allowed six sacks and 32 quarterback pressures, and PFF rated him 120th among all 126 offensive tackles in run blocking.

▪ The future: The Dolphins badly want it to work with Davenport - who was acquired in the Laremy Tunsil trade with Houston — but after leading the league in sacks and pressures allowed with the Texans in 2018, he showed only limited improvement as a Dolphin. Perhaps he can develop enough to be a third tackle. Expecting him to be a longterm starter is unrealistic.

J’MARCUS WEBB

▪ Contract status: Becomes unrestricted free agent later this month.

▪ How he played: Decently at times but poorly overall; PFF rated him 83rd of 83 qualifying tackles. Allowed seven sacks and 39 pressures and rated 124th of 126 players who blocked for any running plays.

▪ The future: Unlikely to return.

MICHAEL DEITER

▪ Contract status: Three years left on his contract; will earn $680,000 next season.

▪ How he played: Started 15 of 16 games and played generally poorly. PFF rated him 80th among 83 qualifying guards.

He allowed six sacks (third most among guards) and 44 pressures (second most behind only Packers and former Dolphins guard Billy Turner). His five penalties were 26th most among guards. PFF ranked him 110th among 119 guards who did any run blocking.

▪ The future: The Dolphins hope that getting Deiter in the weight room will make him a better player. At this point, he’s done nothing to stake a claim to a starting job in 2020. He likely will be given a chance to compete for one.

SHAQ CALHOUN

▪ Contract status: Two years left on his contract; will earn $585,000 next season.

▪ How he played: Considered one of the best guards to go undrafted last April, Calhoun appeared in 10 games and started seven and PFF rated him 77th of 82 qualifiers. Among every guard who played a snap last season, Calhoun was 112th of 119 as a run blocker and 103rd as a pass blocker, allowing two sacks (not bad) and 18 pressures.

▪ The future: The Dolphins believe there’s something to work with here, but Deiter and Calhoun are in the same boat - two coachable young players who are trying to prove worthy of being considered for a 2020 starting job.

EVAN BOEHM

▪ Contract status: Becomes unrestricted free agent. later this month.

▪ How he played: Pretty well in a couple games at center but not well enough at guard, where PFF ranked him 74th among 83 qualifiers, and among the bottom fifth as a run blocker and pass blocker.

▪ The future: Boehm’s work as a fill-in center in the middle of the season raised hopes that the Dolphins might want to keep him. But after playing in the first 13 games and starting eight, he was a healthy scratch for the final three weeks of the season. Remains a possibility to return on a low-money deal.

Others under contract for 2020:

▪ Guard Danny Isidora, who played 127 snaps before going on injured reserve in September. He’s due $735,000 next season in the final year of his contract. The Dolphins have given his camp no indication of their intentions with him.

▪ Guard Keaton Sutherland, the undrafted rookie claimed off waivers from Cincinnati. He played 93 offensive snaps and struggled in pass protection. He’s under contract for two more seasons, including at $585,000 next season.

▪ Tackle Adam Pankey, who played 12 snaps for the Dolphins after appearing in just two games for Green Bay over three years. He has one year left on contract at $735,000.

▪ Guard Evan Brown, an exclusive rights free agent. The former Giant got one start for Miami in December but didn’t do enough to earn another.

▪ Tackle Chidi Okeke, a rookie from Tennessee State who spent the year on the practice squad.

Here’s the bottom line on Miami’s offensive line: Per PFF, it allowed the third-most sacks (31), the most quarterback hits (54), the most pressures (237) and was partly responsible for a running game that averaged a league worst 3.3 per carry.

There’s a glaring need for at least three new starters - four if Miami moves on from Kilgore. I expect the Dolphins to try to fill at least a couple of those spots in free agency or via the trade market and then seek a starting tackle high in the draft. This will be a high priority all offseason.