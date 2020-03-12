An inside look at each of the Miami Dolphins’ safeties and where they stand

This week, we’re taking an in-depth look at every player on the Dolphins roster, with revealing metrics, how they compared to others in the league, their contract status and whether they’re worth keeping.

A day after the Dolphins confirmed the release of Reshad Jones, we explore safeties today in Part 4 of a seven-part series:

BOBBY McCAIN

▪ Contract status: Under contract for three more seasons; due $5.5 million next season.

▪ The metrics: In his 540 snaps through nine games, McCain allowed 11 of 14 passes in his coverage area to be caught, for 136 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and a 107.1 rating in his coverage area. He ranked 76th of 94 safeties in run game metrics by Pro Football Focus. He missed the final seven games after being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

▪ The future: The Dolphins were convinced McCain would thrive at safety, but he seemed slightly more effective as a slot corner under the previous staff. A McCain/Eric Rowe tandem could be one of the league’s top third safety tandems in pass coverage but also could be deficient against the run, based on the 2019 metrics. At this point, the Dolphins plan to keep him at safety, but it’s fluid.

He’s due $5.5 million next season, but Miami could move on after 2020 if it doesn’t want to pay him $6.5 million in 2021, with limited dead money ($1.5 million).

ERIC ROWE

▪ Contract status: Begins a three-year, $18 million extension this coming season.

▪ The metrics: Was exceptional after moving to safety in mid-October. At safety, he allowed 22 of 42 passes in his coverage area to be caught for 200 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. That 55.6 passer rating ranked second best among all safeties with at least 40 targets, behind Denver’s Justin Simmons, according to Pro Football Focus.

His run-stopping grades rank 69th among 94 safeties, though his five weeks at cornerback were factored into that category.

▪ The future: Rowe has staked a claim to a starting safety role in 2020, with the hope that he can match his excellent work in pass coverage and improve against the run.

ADRIAN COLBERT

▪ Contract status: Restricted free agent.

▪ The metrics: Had 22 tackles in five late-season starts. Allowed two of three passes in his coverage area to be caught, for 11 yards, but one went for a touchdown. His run-defense metrics were below average.

▪ The future: Wasn’t a liability as an everydown player in December and should have a chance to win a backup safety job in August. The Dolphins told him in his exit meeting that they want to keep him.

MONTRE HARTAGE

▪ Contract status: Exclusive rights free agent; can be retained with one-year offer at the minimum.

▪ The metrics: Played 98 snaps and allowed four of six passes to be caught, for 34 yards and a touchdown (120.8 passer rating in coverage area). Opponents ran the ball on only two of Hartage’s 98 snaps.

▪ The future: Seemed to respond well after his move from cornerback to safety. Former defensive coordinator Patrick Graham cited him among the team’s most improved players.

STEVEN PARKER

▪ Contract status: Due $585,000 next season in the final year of his contract, then will become exclusive rights free agent.

▪ The metrics: Played 339 snaps and allowed seven of 10 passes in his coverage area to be caught for 100 yards, with three touchdowns and two acrobatic interceptions, equating to a 102.1 rating in his coverage area. His run defense grades were third among Dolphins safeties, per PFF (behind Jones and Walt Aikens).

▪ The future: Parker started the third and fourth games of the season but just twice more the rest of the way. Coaches wanted more consistency, but the athletic interceptions and run game metrics show there’s something to work with here. Should compete for a backup safety job in camp.

WALT AIKENS

▪ Contract status: Unrestricted free agent.

▪ The metrics: Special teams standout but played only 107 snaps on defense and allowed eight of nine passes in his coverage area to be caught for 98 yards and a touchdown. Did play well on 53 run downs.

▪ The future: Aikens was left home from the Dec. 15 Giants game for disciplinary reasons and refused to discuss it. His six-year run with the franchise could be coming to an end.

Here’s part 1 of my series with a breakdown on each Dolphins’ offensive lineman.

Here’s part 2 of my series with a breakdown on each Dolphins’ wide receiver.

Here’s part 3 of my series with a breakdown on each Dolphins’ linebacker.