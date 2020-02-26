Miami Dolphins looking for help at cornerback and running back. Exploring the options.

At his season-ending news conference, Dolphins coach Brian Flores didn’t hesitate when asked if Xavien Howard’s domestic battery arrest will impact the team’s offseason.

“It does impact us,” Flores said.

Even before Howard’s arrest and the subsequent dismissal of charges, the Dolphins needed another starting-caliber cornerback to play opposite Howard. Now, if Howard is suspended by the NFL to start the season, that need is further amplified.

Bottom line: Expect Miami to sign at least one starting caliber cornerback in free agency and another who could be a potential starter in the slot.

Today, in part 3 of our 3-part free agent series, we examine free agent options at cornerback and a few other positions, while again noting that the Dolphins have said they will be judicious in spending.

If Miami is willing to spend a sizable amount for a second frontline cornerback, there are a handful of options, though none of these top handful seem likely if you take at face value GM Chris Grier’s comment last season that he would prefer to sign three free agents instead of big money on one:

1) Tennessee’s Logan Ryan. Should get a raise from $9 million after a very good season with 4.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Opposing quarterbacks had a 97.8 passer rating in his coverage area and he did allow six touchdowns, but he will be coveted and has a history with Brian Flores and Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer from their days together in New England.

He has been a very good tackler throughout his career - something of great importance to Flores and Boyer - but 20 of his 49 career missed tackles came last season, per Pro Football Focus. But he would be very costly.

2) Dallas’ Byron Jones: Has only two interceptions in five seasons, but one of the game’s top young corners and can also play safety. Jones had a 94.1 passer rating in his coverage area this past season and no interceptions. He would be very pricey for Miami.

3) Denver’s Chris Harris: Only one interception last season (but also just three touchdown passes permitted) and allowed too high a passer rating against (109.4). The question is whether he’s declining at 30. I wouldn’t expect a major Dolphins pursuit.

4)Minnesota’s Trae Waynes: One interception, five touchdowns allowed and a bloated 109.9 rating in his coverage area last season. He has given up 16 touchdown passes in his coverage area over the past four seasons but is very good against the run, which Miami believes is important among his corners.

5) Kansas City’s Bashaud Breeland: He started 15 games, intercepted two passes and had a great 77.4 passer rating in coverage area last season. He was very good in the Super Bowl and would be very high on my list. But like the previous four on this list, he would be costly.

6) Carolina’s James Bradberry: He was very good this past season with three interceptions and an 80.3 passer rating in his coverage area. He reportedly could be hit with the franchise tag. He’s third among all NFL cornerbacks in tackles since 2017 and would be very high on my list.

7) Houston’s Bradley Roby: He had two interceptions in 10 starts for Houston but missed six games with a hamstring injury. NFL Network analyst and former Pro Bowl cornerback DeAngelo Hall rates Roby second among all free agent cornerbacks, behind only Harris. Worthy of strong consideration for Miami.

Then there’s Ronald Darby, who’s only 25 and has a lot of the qualities you look for in a starting corner. But here’s the problem: His 2018 season ended with a torn ACL. His 2019 season ended in December with a hip injury. All told, he has missed 20 games due to injury the past three seasons.

What’s more, he allowed six TDs (compared with two interceptions) and a 117.9 passer rating in his coverage area for the Eagles. So buyer beware here.

Other options: Philadelphia’s Jalen Mills (an Eagles starter the past four seasons, though he missed six games with a foot sprain last year).... Aqib Talib (declining at 34 and a 112.2 passer rating allowed in his coverage area; Dolphins have never suggested that acquiring him was anything more than a way to pick up a fifth-round draft pick)... Kansas City’s Kendall Fuller (lost his starting job this past season and struggled in his move to safety but still something to work with)... the Saints’ Eli Apple (starter past two years but no interceptions last year and 107.5 passer rating against)... Carolina’s Russ Cockrell (two interceptions in 11 starts and 68.1 passer rating in coverage area) and the Jets’ Brian Poole (started 10 games, one interception; 71.6 passer rating against).

Also available: New Orleans’ PJ Williams (started eight games, one pick), Houston’s Jonathan Joseph (started 11 games last season but 35); Baltimore’s Jimmy Smith (missed a bunch of games due to injury in recent years, plus one NFL four-game suspension in 2018), Cincinnati’s Darqueze Dennard (24 starts for the Bengals in six seasons); Cleveland’s Justin Burris (nine starts, two interceptions) and Detroit’s Rashaan Melvin (11 starts, no picks).

A few thoughts on names from these last two paragraphs: Cockrell and Poole (an experienced slot corner) would be appealing from that group, with Cockrell’s ability to play multiple positions an asset.... Fuller is only 25 and perhaps his career could get back on track with a return to slot corner, where Miami likely will look for competition for Jomal Wiltz.... Carolina’s Javien Elliott (one pick, three starts for the Panthers last season) is another interesting option for that slot corner job.

If the Dolphins decide to sign one starting corner and a second veteran, keep an eye on Minnesota’s Mackensie Alexander, who had one interception in four starts and a 90.2 passer rating in his coverage area.

▪ As for running back, there seemingly wouldn’t be a need to spend much at this position, considering there are several top college backs available in the draft, led by Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Ohio State’s JK Dobbins, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor and LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

If the Dolphins do spend at running back, the Chargers’ Melvin Gordon (612 yards in 12 games last season on 3.8 per carry) would be perhaps the top realistic option, though I find it difficult to justify spending big money at this position when this team has so many other needs.

Other interesting options: Philadelphia’s Jordan Howard (525 yards last season on 4.4 per carry and previously a 1300 yard rusher with Chicago), Houston’s Carlos Hyde (1070 yards rushing, 4.4 per carry), Kansas City’s LeSean McCoy (465 yards, 4.6 per carry) and Indianapolis’ Jonathan Williams (235, 4.8).

Tennessee presumably will do what it takes to keep NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.

The view here: Don’t spend on a top free agent back. Instead, use the 26th pick or second-round pick on one of the best college prospects.

As for the free agents at other positions not addressed previously in this 3-part series, a quick look:

▪ Safety: Even if Miami moves on from Reshad Jones, this is not a glaring need unless the Dolphins move Bobby McCain back to nickel corner. (The Dolphins, at this point, appear inclined to keep McCain at safety, according to an associate. But Miami has been noncommittal publicly.)

If he stays at safety, McCain would figure to start opposite Eric Rowe, with Adrian Colbert, Steven Parker, Montre Hartage and perhaps rookies competing behind them.

That said, it’s a good group of free agent safeties, including Denver’s Justin Simmons (will be hit with franchise tag if Broncos don’t sign him longterm), New England’s Devin McCourty (Dolphins respect the player and his skill set), Chicago’s Ha Ha Clinton Dix and Carolina’s Tre Boston.

▪ Quarterback: As everyone knows, Miami - from a longterm standpoint - wants to solve this position in the draft.

▪ Receiver: No need to spend anything. The Dolphins already have at least seven skilled receivers under contract.

▪ Tight end: Former Lions tight end Michael Roberts, a skilled run blocker, was added last week to challenge Durham Smythe for the No. 2 job.

Smythe finished a solid 24th among 72 qualifying tight ends in run blocking, per PFF.

One of the skilled traditional run-blocking tight ends, impending Kansas City free agent Blake Bell, finished with only slightly better run-blocking metrics than Smythe, per PFF.

Among other unrestricted free agent tight ends who finished with better run-blocking numbers than Smythe: Mercedes Lewis (36, so not the answer), Lance Kendricks (age 32), Charles Clay (former Dolphin is more of a receiving tight end) and Indy’s Eric Ebron, who is expected to move on from the Colts.

But because of Mike Gesicki’s development, there’s no need to spend money on a skilled receiving tight end like Ebron.

