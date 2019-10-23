Rookies Herro and Nunn make their presence known in Heat’s season-opening win over Memphis

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Miami. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Rony Seikaly and Kevin Edwards. Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem. Mario Chalmers and Michael Beasley.

And now, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn.

The common thread between these four duos: They’re the only rookie pairs to start for the Miami Heat on Opening Night in the franchise’s 32 seasons.

But Herro and Nunn, who joined that club on Wednesday, are the only tandem to start and win.

The two combined for 38 points in the Heat’s 120-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Herro and Nunn both being in the starting lineup in their first NBA game was a move made possible with four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler out due to personal reasons and Dion Waiters suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.

And the two quickly went to work.

Herro, the youngest player to ever start a game for the Miami Heat at 19 years and 276 days old, scored Miami’s first points of this young season with a floating bank shot 36 seconds into his NBA career. The first-round pick out of the University of Kentucky finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, an assist and two steals. He played the first 9:54 of the game before being subbed out — the longest of any Heat starter — and was on the court for 33 minutes overall. Only Justise Winslow played more minutes for Miami.

Nunn, a 24-year-old undrafted rookie who showed playmaking potential with a 40-point outburst in the preseason finale against the Houston Rockets, scored 24 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter. The Heat outscored Memphis by 27 points in Nunn’s 26 minutes on the floor. Foul trouble — two whistles in the first four minutes — limited him early.

The two paired up for one of the highlight plays in the first quarter.

Bam Adebayo stole a pass and took the ball up the court and passed to Herro, who quickly lobbed the ball to a running Nunn on a play that ended with a big dunk.

Statistically speaking, it was the best one-two starting rookie punch in the season opener that the Heat has played with over the years.

In the 2008-09 season opener, Chalmers put up 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting with seven rebounds, eight assists and just one turnover, while Beasley recorded nine points and four rebounds in a 120-115 loss to the New York Knicks.

Wade scored 18 points in his NBA debut in 2003, while fellow rookie Haslem had two points and eight rebounds in an 89-74 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

And in the first-ever Miami Heat game on Nov. 5, 1988, Seikaly and Edwards combined for 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 111-91 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

