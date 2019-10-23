False start: Jimmy Butler out for Heat’s opener vs. Grizzlies for personal reasons

The start of the Jimmy Butler era for the Miami Heat will have to wait a few more days.

Butler, the Heat’s prized offseason acquisition, will not play in Miami’s season opener Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzles for personal reasons, Erik Spoelstra announced in his pregame press conference at AmericanAirlines Arena.

“Jimmy is not going to be here tonight. It’s for personal reasons,” the coach said. “Everything is fine. Everything is good. He won’t be here tonight. Everybody else that we talked about this morning is ready to go.”

A reason for Butler’s absence was not specified by Spoelstra and he declined to say whether the wing is expected back Saturday when the Heat plays its second game on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Butler did participate in shootaround earlier in the day, Spoelstra said, but a personal matter arose later in the afternoon which required him to be away from the team for the opener.

“In the last couple hours,” Spoelstra said when asked when the team found out about Butler’s absence. “Everything is fine. It’s all good.”

The four-time All-Star played in three of Miami’s first four preseason games, sitting out the finale Friday against the Houston Rockets. With Butler out, the Heat could turn to rookie shooting guard Tyler Herro to start in his NBA debut or could move guard Goran Dragic into a starting role, although Spoelstra didn’t give a starting lineup.

Butler’s absence leaves Miami particularly shorthanded at small forward. Wing Dion Waiters is currently serving a one-game suspension and forward James Johnson is being held out for conditioning reasons.