Kendrick Nunn stars in preseason finale, but James Harden dominates Jimmy-less Heat

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) goes to the basket against Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Miami. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Jimmy Butler didn’t suit up for the Miami Heat in its preseason finale Friday and, at least on offense, it didn’t matter. It was only an opportunity for Kendrick Nunn to become the Heat’s latest preseason darling.

Butler has alternated between playing the role of facilitator and finisher for the Heat throughout the preseason. On Friday, he played the role of cheerleader, sitting out the Heat’s preseason finale against the Houston Rockets in Miami, which meant a chance for Nunn to step up. The point guard exploded for 40 points and the Heat pushed the Rockets to the brink without Butler before falling 144-133 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Here are five takeaways from the final tune-up before the regular season begins Wednesday:

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kendrick Nunn is going to make the team. The real question is: How much will he play?

The Heat’s preseason finale featured former MVPs Russell Westbrook and James Harden — and future MVP Tyler Herro — and still the most impressive highlight of the night came from Nunn, an undrafted player who found his way to Miami after blowing away the team in the NBA Summer League following a season in the NBA G League.

The Heat was being blown out late in the third quarter, so Nunn tried to push the pace. The guard blazed down the court and slipped past Westbrook by wrapping the ball around his back. The move gave him a sliver of space between Westbrook and center Tyson Chandler and the guard finished an and-one. He nearly singlehandedly guided the Heat to a spectacular comeback. Miami trailed by as much as 21 in the third quarter before cutting the lead as close as five in the fifth.

With Butler out, Miami turned to Nunn as one of its starters in the backcourt and he took advantage. Playing against Houston’s actual lineup, Nunn exploded for 28 points in the second half, including 17 in the fourth quarter. Nunn broke down the defense in all manner of styles and, most importantly, he was efficient. The guard went 15 of 27 from the field, 6 of 10 from three-point range and 4 of 6 on free throws.

He started off in an off-ball role with power forward Justise Winslow running the offense and this is important, too. Winslow, Butler and guard Goran Dragic are three ball-dominant players, which means there realistically aren’t going to be many opportunities for Nunn to be anything more than a nominal point guard, but he proved Friday he can be a more traditional point guard at the highest level, too.

He led Miami with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting in the first quarter and his three buckets ran the gamut of reasons why Miami has faith in his offensive ability. He got on the board first by isolating against Westbrook and hitting a stepback jumper in the All-Star point guard’s face. Four minutes later, Nunn cut to the rim and post player Bam Adebayo found him for a slashing layup. He wrapped up his first quarter by hitting one of the Heat’s four first-quarter threes.

Nunn handled point-guard duties for Miami, playing 40 minutes to Winslow’s 21 and Dragic’s 16. He outscored both of them, plus Westbrook.

The Heat has got shooters.

Don’t tell Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside, but the Heat is loaded with capable shooters and it helped the offense succeed Friday even without Butler in the lineup. In the first quarter alone, four different players for Miami hit a three-pointer. By halftime, the Heat had hit 10 threes — by five different players — and had 70 points with its one potential All-NBA player on the bench.

Two of those players who hit first-half threes weren’t on Miami’s roster last year and post player Meyers Leonard, who shot 45.0 percent from three-point range last year, wasn’t even one of them.

Last season, the Heat ranked in the bottom third of the league in three-point percentage and it meant there was a point in almost every game when the offense would break down. Dwyane Wade, 37, was the closest thing Miami had to a reliable creator and when he was on the bench the Heat too frequently couldn’t get good shots.

Miami didn’t have its most reliable creator Friday and it didn’t matter too much. Herro, Leonard and Kelly Olynyk kept the floor spaced, and made enough tough shots to keep the offense viable in the first half before Nunn heated up to fill in as a surprising go-to scorer.

Jimmy Butler would still help, though.

Nunn handled himself more than fine in the matchup against Westbrook. The Heat’s array of shooting guards can’t say the same of their matchup with James Harden.

The Rockets wound up beating Miami because of Harden. The guard looked every bit like an MVP on Friday, scoring 44 points and going 12 of 26 from the floor, 8 of 16 on threes and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line. He picked on every Miami player who dared match up against him and his 18-point third quarter effectively buried the Heat. There is no one in the league who can truly guard Harden’s, but Miami’s best option was stuck to the bench all night.

The most clear path to massive success for the Heat this season is to be a defensive juggernaut. Butler can take Miami to another level there.

Tyler Herro’s defense is a work in progress.

Herro was the third player off the bench for the Heat on Friday. If there’s one reason he won’t climb much higher in the Heat’s rotation on a regular basis, it will be his defense.

As soon as the shooting guard entered, Houston made a point of finding him whenever it was on offense. Miami has a chance to be an excellent defensive team this season, which means Herro will often be the one obvious weak link defensively if he’s playing in lineups with players like Butler, Winslow and Adebayo.

Herro’s issue is his defense isn’t just a matter of lack of effort or mental lapses. Herro, who has positioned himself as a dark-horse contender for Rookie of the Year thanks to an impressive preseason offensively, simply isn’t quick enough to stay in front of some of the quickest guards in the league.

The most obvious example of his issues came on the Rockets’ first possession of the second quarter. Russell Westbrook got the ball on the left wing and immediately set up an isolation situation against Herro. The point guard made a simple crossover from his right hand to his left and his first step was just too quick for Herro to handle. Herro was immediately on Westbrook’s hip, following the guard to the rim to futilely contest an easy layup.

What are the regular-season roles for Dion Waiters and James Johnson?

Dion Waiters was the 10th player into the game for the Heat on Friday. James Johnson didn’t get in at all.

Waiters, who has openly pined for a starting role, has been on the fringe of Miami’s rotation all preseason after dedicating himself to getting in shape after an ankle injury robbed him of much of the last two seasons. Johnson, who started 33 games last year, missed training camp because he failed to meet the Heat’s conditioning requirements and didn’t suit up once in the preseason because of his conditioning.

They’re two of the highest paid players on Miami’s roster and their places in the Heat’s rotation are unclear.

Waiters at least had his moments in the preseason. The wing exploded for 19 points in a blowout win against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 9, going 7 of 12 from the field and 4 of 5 on threes. Waiters, however, only scored 13 points total in his other four preseason appearances, averaging about 10 minutes per game.

It’s impossible to know what Miami will get out of Johnson. The forward returned to practice for the Heat last Friday, but coach Erik Spoelstra doesn’t feel he is up to speed to actually get in a game. Johnson might have been on the fringes of Miami’s rotation, anyway, and this preseason hasn’t helped him make a case to do more early on.