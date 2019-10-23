Miami Heat’s weirdest season opener stars Jimmy Butler as a mysteriously missing person | Opinion

Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) talks with head coach Erik Spoelstra in the first quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Miami. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Miami Heat’s 32nd regular season unwrapped itself strangely Wednesday night in the downtown bayside arena. It was the missing persons who made it weird.

Miami icon Dwyane Wade, retired, not beginning an NBA season for the first time since 2002, a franchise moving on from its most beloved figure.

New star and big offseason acquisition Jimmy Butler, absent, shockingly and mysteriously missing his own grand opening for “personal reasons.”

Dion Waiters, suspended, not there because of conduct detrimental to the team, a sign affixed to the nameplate above his empty locker rather incongruously reading, ‘Absolute Respect.’

And James Johnson, inactive on account of “Conditioning,” a kinder way of saying the dude showed up out of shape.

Wade we knew would be missing, of course.

The other three? Those you sort of hoped might be available for the launch of your season as the Memphis Grizzlies visited.

Butler, especially.

The Heat’s first meaningful loss of the season came 1 hour and 45 minutes before the first game tipped off Wednesday night — probably not a good sign, as harbingers go.

“Jimmy is not going to be here for personal reasons,” announced Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

No last name was required. It’s like with Pele’. That, or the fact Jimmy Butler is the only Jimmy on the roster.

My initial reaction?

Spo had to be kidding, right? You know, like how in public speaking they suggest you start off with something that might get a laugh?

This was no joke, alas. The Heat’s biggest new attraction — the star here to ease the ache of Wade’s retirement — would miss his own formal unveiling.

The only sign of Butler was on the cover of the Tip Off game program, and featured in the pregame hype video.

Imagine if, on the night they raise D-Wade’s number 3 to the rafters, Dwyane couldn’t be here for it. Sorry.

Imagine if, just before the wedding, the priest announces the groom couldn’t make it. “Personal reasons.”

“Everything is fine,” assured Spoelstra of Butler’s absence.

Yeah, well, except that the main attraction for an arena full of Heat fans was a no-show for his Big Hello.

I’m sure it will turn out to be a fine excuse. Significant-other-in-labor was the early betting favorite among media.

It’s because “everything is fine” that we are permitted to have a little fun here, of course, at the colossal anti-climax caused by your team’s big new star missing the season opener for reasons murky.

And why the secrecy, by the way? Childbirth, whooping cough, tickets to see Taylor Swift — whatever the “personal reasons,” don’t you sort of owe it to your paying customers to be transparent?

Miami played on gamely, with a starting lineup featuring two rookies in top draft pick Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn, who replaced Butler, along with Bam Adebayo, Justise Winslow and Myles Leonard.

“We’re excited for the night. [Missing Butler] is just part of the business,” Winslow said before the game. “We’re a young, electric team. We’ve got great versatility. We can spread the floor, we can attack. Defensively, we have a lot of studs. Its’ going to be a fun year.”

Herro, at 19 the youngest player ever to start a game for the Heat, admitted no nerves, saying, “It’s just another day to go play basketball at the end of the day.”

Herro would score his first career NBA points, and the season’s first for Miami, on a left-handed floater off the glass.

There was plenty to watch. It was still Opening Night. But it’s what was missing that hung over the evening, and those stunning words:

“Jimmy is not going to be here.”