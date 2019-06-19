What will the Heat do in Thursday’s NBA Draft? There are more questions than answers.

Spoelstra: “This season without question would be the growth of our young players” Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday April 12, 2019 in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday April 12, 2019 in Miami.

What will Heat do with No. 13 pick in 2019 NBA Draft? The 2019 NBA Draft is Thursday. The Heat currently holds one pick and it's at No. 13.

The Heat entered the offseason with no cap space, but plenty of questions.

A few of those questions will be answered during Thursday’s NBA Draft, a two-round event that begins at 7:30 p.m. The Heat holds the 13th overall selection, with Miami’s turn to pick expected to come at around 8:35 p.m.

Will the Heat trade the pick, attaching it to a multiyear contract in a deal to offload salary?

Will the Heat find a way to trade for an earlier selection in the first round to take a prospect who would otherwise be off the board at No. 13?

Does the Heat believe it can get the prospect it wants in the 20s, trading the 13th selection for a later pick in the first round?

If the Heat chooses to make a pick at No. 13, there are also questions that come attached to that decision. Is it as simple as picking the best player available who comes with the most upside regardless of position and perceived risk or will the selection be made to fill a specific need?

If the Heat decides to keep the 13th selection, the pick will very likely be one of the 22 draft prospects expected to be in attendance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Green-room invitees are determined by conversations with team executives following combines and pre-draft workouts. Here are the 22 players who are expected to be in the green room for the draft — in alphabetical order: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech guard), R.J. Barrett (Duke forward), Goga Bitadze (Georgian center), Bol Bol (Oregon center), Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga forward), Nic Claxton (Georgia center), Jarrett Culver (Texas Tech guard), Sekou Doumbouya (Guinean forward), Darius Garland (Vanderbilt guard), Jaxson Hayes (Texas center), Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga forward), Tyler Herro (Kentucky guard), De’Andre Hunter (Virginia forward), Keldon Johnson (Kentucky forward), Romeo Langford (Indiana forward), Nassir Little (North Carolina forward), Ja Morant (Murray State guard), Kevin Porter Jr. (Southern Cal guard), Cam Reddish (Duke forward), P.J. Washington (Kentucky forward), Coby White (North Carolina guard) and Zion Williamson (Duke forward).

Of this group of 22 prospects, Williamson, Morant, Barrett, Garland, Culver, Hunter, White and Reddish are expected to be off the board before the Heat’s pick at No. 13.

“I think it’s deeper than what people say,” Heat president Pat Riley said earlier this offseason of this year’s draft. “… I’ve seen 30 players that are very good players. We’re at No. 13. I do think we would get something that would be equivalent to who we have on our team right now, Bam [Adebayo] and Justise [Winslow] and Josh [Richardson] and Derrick Jones Jr. There are going to be players that I think in that area will help us.”

Aside from the mystery surrounding the Heat’s first-round selection, the other question involving Miami will come in the second round. The Heat doesn’t have a second-round pick in this year’s draft, but they will have a chance to get one if they want it.

The amount of cash a team can pay or receive per season is limited to the “Maximum Annual Cash Limit,” which was set at $5.2 million for 2018-19. The Heat sent $1.8 million to the Suns as part of the February deal that sent Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington to Phoenix and brought Ryan Anderson to Miami.

With about $3.4 million remaining to spend, that’s enough for the Heat to purchase a second-round selection. That money doesn’t count against the cap and is only available until June 30 before it is replenished in full in July to spend during the 2019-20 cap year.

Another factor to keep in mind: While the Heat is allowed to trade its 2019 first-round pick, it’s not allowed to deal its 2020 or 2022 first-round picks because its 2021 first-round selection was already dealt as part of the 2015 Goran Dragic trade. The NBA doesn’t allow teams to be without consecutive future first-round picks.

The draft is just the start of an important month for the Heat and the rest of the NBA, with free-agent negotiations allowed to begin on June 30. Miami currently has no cap space to spend.

