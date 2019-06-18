Podcast: An extensive look at the Miami Heat’s many options at No. 13 in the NBA draft

Spoelstra: “This season without question would be the growth of our young players” Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday April 12, 2019 in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday April 12, 2019 in Miami.

The 2019 NBA draft is just a matter of hours away and there’s still no clear indication of what the Miami Heat will do. There’s no consensus for whom the Heat might pick with the No. 13 selection of the draft. There’s not even a clear indication of which players might be available for Miami to pick from.

And these are only a few of the questions which linger heading into Thursday. The Heat might be in position to trade down in the draft or even trade its pick away altogether. On the triumphant return of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Miami beat writer Anthony Chiang try to make sense of the Heat’s options in the days leading up to the NBA draft by breaking the draft down into tiers, and splitting up Miami’s potential options by position.

They start with the guards, and Chiang explains why he’s still higher on Southern California Trojans wing Kevin Porter Jr. than most are. With the wings, they try to make sense of North Carolina Tar Heels small forward Nassir Little, Indiana Hoosiers shooting guard Romeo Langford and Kentucky Wildcats shooting guard Tyler Herro, and which player possesses the highest ceiling. For the post players, they try to weight the value of a proven college player like Kentucky power forward PJ Washington or Gonzaga Bulldogs post players Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke.

To wrap things up, Wilson and Chiang each take turns playing the role of president Pat Riley, and make their ideal picks for the Heat assuming Miami stays firm at No. 13.

Of course this all could change another half a dozen times between Tuesday and Thursday when the No. 13 pick finally is on the clock. It’s what makes this time of year so fun in the NBA and the Heat is right in the middle of it all.