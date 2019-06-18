Heat doesn’t currently own second-round pick in 2019 draft, but here’s how it can get one

Riley: “Not a new culture, but to tightening the screws on a culture that sometimes erodes just a little bit.” Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday April 13, 2019 in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday April 13, 2019 in Miami.

The Heat currently owns one selection in Thursday’s NBA Draft, but that can change over the next few days.

Of course, the Heat can trade the No. 13 pick and give up its only one in the draft. Miami can also trade for a second selection.

But a trade isn’t the only way the Heat can acquire an additional pick. Miami can also purchase one if there’s a prospect on the board later in the draft who it covets.

The amount of cash a team can pay or receive per season is limited to the “Maximum Annual Cash Limit,” which was set at $5.2 million for 2018-19. The Heat sent $1.8 million to the Suns as part of the February deal that sent Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington to Phoenix and brought Ryan Anderson to Miami, which leaves Miami with about $3.4 million available to spend on a selection in the draft.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Picks that are purchased almost always come in the second round, as first-round selections are too valuable to give up for just money. It could be the only way the Heat gets in the second round for the near future, as it currently doesn’t own a second-round pick until 2022 because of previous trades.

With $3.4 million to spend, that’s enough for the Heat to purchase a second-round selection if it chooses to. That money doesn’t count against the cap and is only available until June 30 before it is replenished in full in July to spend during the 2019-20 cap year.

There could be some teams willing to sell their second-round selections to the Heat this year, with the 76ers (Nos. 33, 34, 42, and 54), Hawks (Nos. 35, 41 and 44), Kings (Nos. 40, 47 and 60), Hornets (Nos. 36 and 52), Pelicans (Nos. 39 and 57) and Clippers (Nos. 48 and 56) all owning multiple second-round picks.

Players the Heat have landed in the second round (either with their own second-round pick or through a trade) include Josh Richardson at No. 40 in 2015, James Ennis at No. 50 in 2013, Justin Hamilton at No. 45 in 2012, Dexter Pittman at No. 32 in 2010, Mario Chalmers at No. 34 in 2008 and Rasual Butler at No. 53 in 2002.

When asked last year about the possibility of buying a second-round pick, then-Heat vice president of player personnel Chet Kammerer said: “When we see somebody on the board that we like and then all of a sudden he’s still there. Then if we like him, we’re just hoping that he gets to where we are. Or what Pat [Riley] thinks of a lot and he’s the person who makes those calls, let’s see if we can buy a pick. Let’s see if we can get a 30s pick or somewhere in the second round.

“You’re always looking for somebody that you really like that’s on the board. Like when we got Josh Richardson. We got him at 40 [in the 2015 draft]. We really had him that year in the draft like at 23. We had him as a late first-rounder. He was there and we ended getting him at 40. I kept thinking that year, we got to move up, guys. We got to buy something and switch picks because he’s going to be going between 35 and 40. Anyway, my point is you have to be prepared for something in the early 30s or early 40s.”

Kammerer stepped down as vice president of player personnel last July, with Adam Simon now in that position.

The argument can be made against purchasing a second-round pick because of the success the Heat’s had finding and grooming undrafted talent. Udonis Haslem, Rodney McGruder and Johnson are just a few examples, and the Heat signed Duncan Robinson and Yante Maten as undrafted free agents last year, and they were switched over to standard contracts just before the end of this past season.

Entering last year’s draft, the Heat had already reached the $5.1 million cash limit it could could include in 2017-18 transactions due to the trade that sent Josh McRoberts to Dallas in July 2017.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL